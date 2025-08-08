Now that we're in a new month, I've set aside summer trends in favor of new-season finds. However, it hasn't been easy to come up with summer-to-fall outfits while the temperature outside is still scorching hot. That's why I'm building up my capsule wardrobe with elevated, yet affordable, transitional basics.

As a true minimalist, my style revolves around the utmost essentials. Think: T-shirts, tank tops, and staple denim. But as we approach cooler weather, my basics collection could use a fall-ready upgrade. The one retailer I can count on to have everything on my shopping list (without breaking my budget!) is Nordstrom. There, I'm shopping for polished staples from lightweight sweaters to Levi's jeans so I can style fall outfits with ease.

There's no better time to prep your fall wardrobe than here and now for all of the best Nordstrom basics that will seamlessly take your wardrobe from summer to fall, keep scrolling. Rest assured, every pick on this list is budget-friendly with a price tag of $100 and under.

Nordstrom Tiered Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt $99.50 at Nordstrom White skirts may have been trending this summer, but you can still make them work for fall with jackets and sweaters.

