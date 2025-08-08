All of My Summer-To-Fall Outfits Rely on These Under-$100 Basics From Nordstrom
Elevated tops, denim, sweaters, and more to make transitional dressing easy as can be.
Now that we're in a new month, I've set aside summer trends in favor of new-season finds. However, it hasn't been easy to come up with summer-to-fall outfits while the temperature outside is still scorching hot. That's why I'm building up my capsule wardrobe with elevated, yet affordable, transitional basics.
As a true minimalist, my style revolves around the utmost essentials. Think: T-shirts, tank tops, and staple denim. But as we approach cooler weather, my basics collection could use a fall-ready upgrade. The one retailer I can count on to have everything on my shopping list (without breaking my budget!) is Nordstrom. There, I'm shopping for polished staples from lightweight sweaters to Levi's jeans so I can style fall outfits with ease.
There's no better time to prep your fall wardrobe than here and now for all of the best Nordstrom basics that will seamlessly take your wardrobe from summer to fall, keep scrolling. Rest assured, every pick on this list is budget-friendly with a price tag of $100 and under.
I'll always turn to dark wash wide-leg jeans like these when I want a more elevated look.
With its elevated neckline, this top will make a world of difference in your transitional outfits.
These trousers work just as easily for the office as they do for the weekend.
I'll never get tired of button-down shirts, especially when they're in trendy shades like this chocolate brown style.
Levi's cracked the code on the perfect jeans with this pair.
White skirts may have been trending this summer, but you can still make them work for fall with jackets and sweaters.
If you're looking to elevate your basic white T-shirt rotation, throw this knitted version into the mix.
You won't make it too far into fall without having a trusted trench coat in your outerwear collection.
These straight jeans will remain a wardrobe classic, plus they offer a chance to show off a cute pair of trendy fall shoes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.