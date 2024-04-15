Angel Reese's professional basketball career is just getting started at tonight's 2024 WNBA Draft. Real fans know her "orange carpet" look is another sign of her already impeccable off-the-court style.

Dressed by Vogue editor Naomi Elizee, the former LSU Tigers forward arrived at the 2024 WNBA Draft in a slinky, hooded gown by New York City-based designer Bronx & Banco. Reese's look featured black and silver fabric that flowed like liquid metal into a plunging neckline and down to the floor.

Angel Reese arrived on the WNBA Draft's orange carpet shimmering in a Bronx & Banco gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese's gown came from Bronx & Banco's Fall 2024 collection, which debuted at New York Fashion Week in February. (Image credit: Bronx & Banco)

Reese is known in the NCAA as the "Bayou Barbie" for her doll-like eyelashes, custom manicures, and flair for all things fashion—which didn't detract from her leading LSU to its first NCAA title in program history, in 2023. Naturally, she wasn't going to put her styling habits on the bench for draft night.

Reese tapped celebrity nail artist Angie Aguirre for a French manicure with black tips and tiny bow embellishments. She worked with Essence Martin for a set of custom, diamond-lined grills.

Reese's gown also showed off her fashion expertise. Hooded gowns are a re-emerging red carpet trend, with celebrities from Bella Hadid to Janelle Monae and Laura Harrier embracing '70s inspired dresses with attached headscarfs in the past year. (Designers like Saint Laurent and Alaïa are big proponents of the look.)

Reese's hooded gown featured a low-cut back and shimmering metallic fabric, which coordinated with her silver heels and custom manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fusing fashion and sport isn't new to Reese. She announced her plans to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft in a Vogue interview, complete with a photoshoot featuring outfits by Wales Bonner, Valentino, and Diesel. Whichever team she signs to this evening, expect a season full of designer-filled tunnel walks to follow.