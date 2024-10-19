Angelina Jolie Shows Off Midriff in Elevated All-Black Suit
The actress attended the 68th BFI London Film Festival in a three-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit that defied gender stereotypes.
Angelina Jolie continues to elevate the timeless all-black suit.
On Friday, Oct. 18, while attending the Maria headline gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival, held at The Royal Festival Hall in London, the actress and philanthropist wore a monochrome black suit, which she elevated by subtly showing off her midriff.
The three-piece Dolce & Gabbana fit featured a black blazer over her partially unbuttoned waistcoat, which added a feminine flare to the otherwise traditionally masculine look.
Jolie completed the red carpet look with a pair of black trousers and square-toe heeled boots, once again adding to Jolie's long-history of experimenting with outdated gender stereotypes via fashion.
The elevated suit also revealed Jolie's swallow tattoo—one of many, including tattoos honoring her children.
(Jolie shares Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15, with her ex, Brad Pitt.)
As Vogue notes, Jolie chose to add a little flair to the timeless fit with a pair of Buccellati gold statement earrings, featuring "teardrop-shaped pendants" embellished "with a diamond surrounded by an ornately engraved design."
While Jolie is known to play around with so-called "menswear," she is also the queen of feminine elegance, which the actress has leaned all the way into while promoting her new film, Maria.
During a recent screening of the critically acclaimed biopic in New York City, Jolie wore a vintage white gown as an ode to her character and real-life opera singer, Maria Callas. The Madame Grès maxi dress—first made in 1956—was covered in micro pleats and featured an asymmetrical bodice.
Jolie wore a similar, old Hollywood glam look while attending this year's 81st Venice International Film Festival. While walking the red carpet, the actress wore a show-stopping strapless gown in beige chiffon, custom-designed by designer Tamara Ralph. She then styled the elegant number with a faux fur stole and a 1972 "Rose Ouvrante" pin, which was part of Callas' impressive jewelry collection.
(Fun fact: Jolie wears it throughout the film, too.)
In a 2018 interview, Jolie discussed what femininity means to her and the various ways she plays around with traditional gender roles, expressions, and fashion.
"[Femininity means] so many different things," she said at the time. "There is not one version of femininity. It means different things at different times and in different places. It can be a certain softness and grace, but it is also women marching or fighting for their rights or the rights of others."
The actress went on to say that there is "nothing more attractive than someone being fully themselves, without inhibition, in whatever form that takes."
"We all recognize it when we see it—those women whose beauty is their spirit, and their inability to be anything other than true to themselves," she added.
