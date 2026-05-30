The Clock Is Ticking on Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale—25 Last-Minute Deals Worth Shopping
Run, don't walk.
Sadly, all good things must come to an end. In this case, I'm referring to the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. The event kicked off ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and, in my opinion, is the best sale of the holiday. There are still major savings on thousands of deals, from summer sandals and minimalist summer buys to vacation-ready finds. Now, though, the clock is ticking on those deals.
With just days left in the sale, this is your last chance to save on summer wardrobe finds before prices go up. I'd start with ensuring your rotation of linen basics and seasonal staples like tank tops and denim shorts are in tip-top shape. It's also a great time to refresh your summer shoe collection with on-sale sneakers and sandals. Why not add a few new breezy dresses to your mix, too?
I've scoured the Nordstrom sale and have come up with every It item worth shopping for, ahead. Don't wait before adding your favorites to your cart—the sale officially ends June 1.
You can wear this breezy button-down shirt in a thousand different ways.
The next time you don't know what to wear, pop on this billowy blouse with denim shorts and call it a day.
I could easily see a French fashion girl in this top.
Loafer mules are one of the biggest shoe trends of the year.
Add culottes to your workwear rotation and you'll be the coolest girl at the office.
Now's your chance to pick up cool Adidas sneakers at a fraction of the price.
Pick up this floral number for you summer special occasions.
White skirt outfits are my go-to in the hot weather months.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.