Sadly, all good things must come to an end. In this case, I'm referring to the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. The event kicked off ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and, in my opinion, is the best sale of the holiday. There are still major savings on thousands of deals, from summer sandals and minimalist summer buys to vacation-ready finds. Now, though, the clock is ticking on those deals.

With just days left in the sale, this is your last chance to save on summer wardrobe finds before prices go up. I'd start with ensuring your rotation of linen basics and seasonal staples like tank tops and denim shorts are in tip-top shape. It's also a great time to refresh your summer shoe collection with on-sale sneakers and sandals. Why not add a few new breezy dresses to your mix, too?

I've scoured the Nordstrom sale and have come up with every It item worth shopping for, ahead. Don't wait before adding your favorites to your cart—the sale officially ends June 1.

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