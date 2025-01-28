Kylie Jenner Steals Timothée Chalamet's Favorite Bag Trend for Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Couture Show

Kylie Jenner poses during a photocall ahead of the Chanel Women&#039;s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection as part of the Fashion Week in Paris, on January 28, 2025 wearing a white tweed crop top and skirt set with a chanel crossbody
(Image credit: Getty Images)
In Hollywood, all the most stylish couples have a signature look they share. For example: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly used to coordinate their nail art, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky love a good Bottega bag, and for Hailey and Justin Bieber, their signature aesthetic is intentional mismatching.

Until now, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet didn't really have a shared date night style—Chalamet is in his "bitchy little scarf" era, while Jenner usually wears pieces from her latest Khy collection. But as of this morning at 10 A.M. Central European Standard Time, the couple has one designer accessory in common: teeny-tiny Chanel crossbody bags.

On Jan. 28, Jenner attended Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. Staying true to Chanel tradition, the mogul was dressed entirely in tweed, wearing an ivory skirt set with a modern cropped jacket. Adding a much-needed edge to fashion's most feminine brand, Jenner accessorized the preppy 'fit with all-black add-ons.

Kylie Jenner poses during a photocall ahead of the Chanel Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection as part of the Fashion Week in Paris, on January 28, 2025 wearing a white tweed crop top and skirt set with a chanel crossbody

Kylie Jenner wears a tweed co-ord at Chanel's Couture show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore vintage-inspired cat-eye sunglasses, round-toe sling-backs, and a silver chain belt that played off her outfit's chrome buttons. In the handbag department, Jenner opted for double the drama, toting a top-handle vanity case and a cross-body wallet—both in quilted black leather.

Kylie Jenner poses during a photocall ahead of the Chanel Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection as part of the Fashion Week in Paris, on January 28, 2025 wearing a white tweed crop top and skirt set with a chanel crossbody

She accessorized with a vanity case and her boyfriend's favorite accessory: the crossbody mini bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The styling choice is straight out of her boyfriend's fashion playbook. In fact, one might even consider it a calling card for the A Complete Unknown actor, who's been wearing similar styles non-stop. In the past two weeks, Chalamet has shown off at least two different versions of the iconic bag style.

On Jan. 16, for example, he styled an NFL windbreaker with a microscopic denim version. The following week, on Jan. 22, he strapped up in another iteration—this time, a metallic gunmetal mini bag (paired with yet another scarf, of course).

Timothée Chalamet steps out in another highly accessorized look that was accented by a silver Chanel crossbody bag. The actor was seen bundled up in a pink Telfar puffer, Arc'teryx beanie, an elaborate belt, striped scarf and True Religion jeans during the chilly night in NYC. 1/22/25

Timothée Chalamet wears a metallic Chanel crossbody while out in New York City.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Many theorized these bags had been plucked from Jenner's wardrobe, or even her daughter Stormi's. But judging by these 'fits, it might be Jenner who's shopping in Chalamet's closet.

