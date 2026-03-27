The celebrity accessories at last night's 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards deserve a trophy of their own. Taylor Swift switched satin heels for a bejeweled pair once she won; Raye performed "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" in $18,300 Tiffany & Co. earrings; and Miley Cyrus revived the celebrity-beloved anklet trend of yester-summer. Cyrus's blink-and-you'll-miss-it bracelet is the award show's easiest It-piece to channel, no question.

Before accepting the Innovator Award, Cyrus walked the red carpet in a black pea coat and cigarette pants crafted from Hermès leather. Stylist Bradley Kenneth secured four diamond rings, a matching bracelet, and $13,000 hoop earrings from Marli, which shined as much as her engagement ring. The sparkle stretched down to Cyrus's right ankle, where a slim, diamond-encrusted band emerged. Symmetrical, round-cut stones mirrored the silhouette of classic tennis bracelets. The anklet trend, though subtle, elevated the Grammy winner's pointy, no-fuss pumps to It-girl levels of cool.

Miley Cyrus's plus-one at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards was the anklet trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The diamonds deserve a proper red carpet close-up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer 2025 was undeniably the season of anklets. Similar styles frosted the legs of Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, and more. While Sweeney and Hadid preferred beachy, Aquamarine-approved picks, Bieber and Kardashian didn't hold back in the diamond department.

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Cyrus wasn't this pro-anklet last year, but she certainly has history with the decoration. During Season 3 of Hannah Montana, her character loses an anklet given to her by her mother. London Tipton, Brenda Song's Suite Life of Zack & Cody role, finds it, assumes the diamonds are fake, and throws it off a boat.

Perhaps this is Cyrus's way of reclaiming Hannah's lost treasure. She wore the same diamond anklet at the 20th Anniversary Special's premiere on March 23, after all. That time, she styled it more maximally with metallic silver pumps and a custom Rabanne dress beneath a Hannah Montana baby tee.

Earlier this week, Cyrus's diamond anklet made its debut on the Hannah Montana purple carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It appeared on the same right ankle as the iHeartRadio Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyrus fully committed to reviving her Hannah Montana aesthetic this year, from cutting her hair into the pop star's bangs, to the storied anklet. At the same time, she transformed the accessory from a street style-only pick to a red carpet staple. Will other anklet wearers, like Bieber, Hadid, or Sweeney, follow her lead? If they're embracing Hannah Montana nostalgia as much as Cyrus is, the answer is yes.

Shop the Anklet Trend Inspired by Miley Cyrus