Anne Hathaway Enters Her Goth Girl Era in Monochrome Black Fit

Anne Hathaway was channeling some serious goth girl energy to kick off November.

On Friday, Nov. 1, The Devil Wears Prada star was spotted in SoHo in New York City wearing a monochrome black fit that, OK, is not exactly groundbreaking but is certainly chic, stylish and on-trend. Her oversized black blazer nearly covered the entirety of her all-black mini dress, providing a black-on-black layered look that perfectly encapsulated spooky season.

To complete the look, Hathaway wore a pair of chunky lace-up, knee-high black boots while carrying a matching black Kurt Geiger bag.

Hathaway sported the emo look just one day after Halloween. Earlier in the week, the actress posted a series of photos of her appearing in a spooky get-up via Instagram, which included a blonde wig, skeleton-like makeup and the Statue of Liberty's crown.

"🎃 🖤 Boo York City 👻 🗽" Hathaway captioned the post.

Anne Hathaway is seen in SoHo on November 01, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the spookiest day of year, Hathaway was spotted in New York City dressed as Rey Skywalker from the beloved Star Wars series. She appeared alongside her husband, Adam Shulman, who was also dressed to impress, and her son.

Hathaway looked stunning (even in a Halloween costume!) in a white and brown dress with gold ribbons in her hair. She also wore a slightly darker shade of brown boots with gold straps. Hathaway was all smiles while waking hand-in-hand with her son, who at one point was holding either his mom or his dad's coveted toy lightsaber.

The threesome were trick-or-treating (stars, they're just like us!) on Thursday, Oct. 31, holding totes with Star Wars memorabilia attached, in case anyone had an issue deciphering their costumes.

Anne Hathaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Hathaway is no stranger to the monochrome look. Back in June, the actress embraced an all-black dress code via a sleeveless black vest and matching-colored slip dress. The lace from the gown subtly peeked out from underneath the top's deep V-shaped neckline, highlighted by her unique choice of accessories—her favorite mesh ballet flats from Alaïa

And in April, while attending a private event at The 92nd Street Y in Manhattan, Hathaway wore a black, archival three-piece leather set by Ralph Lauren.