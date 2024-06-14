Front-row regular Anne Hathaway certainly knows her summer accessories trends. Not only does she pay attention to what's coming down the runway, but she also manages to layer them effortlessly one on top of the other.
On June 13, the actress was spotted in New York City leaning all the way into the current renaissance of the charm-covered bag, inspired by the late singer, actress and fashion inspiration Jane Birkin.
Birkin, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 76, arguably defined chic '70s female sexuality and inspired the highly coveted (and very expensive) line of rare Hermés bags. After one of her Hermés bags broke, she infamously complained to Jean-Louis Dumas, the chairman and head designer of the company, that the styles weren't initially large enough to carry all of her belongings. (The rest, as they say, is history.)
At one time, Birkin famously said: "I always hang things on my bags because I don’t like them looking like everyone else’s.”
Hathaway took a page out of Birkin's book for dinner at the celebrity hot spot Via Carota, accessorizing with an oversize navy bag featuring what appeared to be a horse-shaped charm. The actress accentuated the bag with a simple-yet-chic soft blue pajama-inspired set and buckled mesh flats—another 2024 fashion trend celebrities can't stop wearing. (Exact credits for her outfit were not available at press time.)
Hathaway is just the latest celebrity to embrace a minimalist summer uniform, prioritizing comfort over all while still flaunting a boho-chic feel.
Recently, Jennifer Lopez—who is known for her more glamorous outfits, like her Met Gala custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress—was spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles wearing a simple white tank and baggy, high-waisted khaki pants. The toned-down look was perfected with a pair of gold Jennifer Fisher Kevin huggies hoop earrings, Bottega Veneta gold aviator shades, and $75 white K-SWISS Classic PF Platform sneakers.
Peek-a-boo mesh flats have arguably become a staple in the laid-back summer outfit formula as well, allowing the fashionistas among us to show off their perfectly pedicured feet while wearing an eye-catching, unique design.
Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, and Dua Lipa have been spotted wearing mesh flats, often combining their footwear with a classic jeans-and-a-tee combination or when enjoying a casual day-date in Los Angeles.
While it's safe to say that Hathaway has been inspired by runway trends and her fellow celebrities, it could be argued that her recent pajama-chic look was equally inspired by her latest film, The Idea of You.
In the film, as Jezebel writer Kylie Cheung points out, Hathaway wears "half a dozen different gorgeous nightgowns," allowing the actress to pull off what Cheung says "feels like the impossible as a female lead, or as a woman in general: She’s stunningly beautiful while emitting an air of realness."
“It was important to show that she had this curated style, which I feel like we all kind of do," Jacqueline Demeterio, the Idea of You costume designer, told Cheung. "We all have these pieces in our wardrobe that we go back to, pieces we’ve been wearing for, like, 10 years and still wear, even when we’re alone, that make us feel sexy.”
If Hathaway was truly channeling her The Idea of You character, well, mission accomplished.
Shop a Pajama Set and Mesh Flats Inspired by Anne Hathaway
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
