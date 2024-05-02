Depending on who you ask, the mesh flats trend is either a genius way to show off a pedicure or a toe-forward look to avoid at all costs. If I ever had the chance to poll Jennifer Lawrence, I know she'd land with other fashion editors and me in the first group.

On New York City's first real spring day—Thursday, May 2, when temperatures climbed to nearly 80 degrees—Lawrence pulled out her favorite pair of Alaïa mesh ballet flats to combine with another rich mom outfit. "Favorite" isn't an exaggeration: She's worn this pair several times this year and in 2023.

Jennifer Lawrence took her see-through mesh flats out again with a Jil Sander jacket and Bottega Veneta bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $890 at Bergdorf Goodman

The rest of Lawrence's outfit dabbled in 2024 color trends and rising It-bags with a few wardrobe staples thrown in for good measure. (Did the actress's stylist Jamie Mizrahi give her a class on effortless high-low dressing—and if so, where can I sign up?) On top, she casually layered a plain white tee with a butter yellow Jil Sander jacket. Below, she wore puddle jeans secured by a Celine belt. A Bottega Veneta bag over one arm wove the whole look together.

Mother The Undercover High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $103.20 at Nordstrom

While brands at every price point and point of view have released their version of a mesh ballet flat in the past two years, Lawrence's pair is the trend's origin. Alaïa's fishnet Mary Janes took over street style almost immediately after they were first released in 2021. Two years later, Lyst ranked the shoe in its Hottest Products Index in 2023; the Wall Street Journal devoted an entire feature to how difficult it is to find Alaïa's flats in stock just weeks ago. Lawrence, who's worn them from the beginning, was clearly on to something. Another brand favored by the actress, The Row, also makes a black mesh flat beloved by fashion editors.

Lawrence's pair of Alaïa mesh flats turn up all over street style. Here, a Paris Fashion Week attendee wears hers with a lace dress and motorcycle jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence's way of styling mesh flats makes the trend so appealing: They're a look-at-me shoe, but they're dialed down by her casual jackets, jeans, and skirts. Something tells me it won't be the last time she wears them. By the next sighting, I'll be wearing my own pair. Her commitment to the toes-on-display style is that convincing.

Dear Frances Balla Mesh Ballet Flat $400 at Nordstrom

Loeffler Randall Landon Soft Ballet Flat $250 at Nordstrom

Everlane The Day Ballet Flat $148 at Everlane