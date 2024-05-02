Depending on who you ask, the mesh flats trend is either a genius way to show off a pedicure or a toe-forward look to avoid at all costs. If I ever had the chance to poll Jennifer Lawrence, I know she'd land with other fashion editors and me in the first group.
On New York City's first real spring day—Thursday, May 2, when temperatures climbed to nearly 80 degrees—Lawrence pulled out her favorite pair of Alaïa mesh ballet flats to combine with another rich mom outfit. "Favorite" isn't an exaggeration: She's worn this pair several times this year and in 2023.
The rest of Lawrence's outfit dabbled in 2024 color trends and rising It-bags with a few wardrobe staples thrown in for good measure. (Did the actress's stylist Jamie Mizrahi give her a class on effortless high-low dressing—and if so, where can I sign up?) On top, she casually layered a plain white tee with a butter yellow Jil Sander jacket. Below, she wore puddle jeans secured by a Celine belt. A Bottega Veneta bag over one arm wove the whole look together.
While brands at every price point and point of view have released their version of a mesh ballet flat in the past two years, Lawrence's pair is the trend's origin. Alaïa's fishnet Mary Janes took over street style almost immediately after they were first released in 2021. Two years later, Lyst ranked the shoe in its Hottest Products Index in 2023; the Wall Street Journal devoted an entire feature to how difficult it is to find Alaïa's flats in stock just weeks ago. Lawrence, who's worn them from the beginning, was clearly on to something. Another brand favored by the actress, The Row, also makes a black mesh flat beloved by fashion editors.
Lawrence's way of styling mesh flats makes the trend so appealing: They're a look-at-me shoe, but they're dialed down by her casual jackets, jeans, and skirts. Something tells me it won't be the last time she wears them. By the next sighting, I'll be wearing my own pair. Her commitment to the toes-on-display style is that convincing.
Shop the Jennifer Lawrence-Approved Mesh Flats Trend
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
