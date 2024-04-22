Katie Holmes Puts a Blueberry Twist on the Mary Janes Trend

She's branching out from her usual loafers and sneakers.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)
Halie LeSavage
By Halie LeSavage
published

In Katie Holmes's street style, outfit formulas are a head-to-toe commitment. On top, she gravitates toward business casual separates and touches of double denim; on her feet, she slips into Gucci loafers or one of several It-sneakers. She showed her affinity for easy outfits again over the weekend, but this time, she traded her typical footwear for a fresh spring shoe trend.

On Sunday, April 21, Holmes walked around Manhattan in a new-to-her shoe trend: Mary Janes, coated in a blueberry-tone velvet. She let her unexpected shoe choice shine with an understated outfit, featuring a teddy-texture crewneck sweater and straight-leg jeans. (Holmes's stylist, Brie Welch, might have been behind the off-duty look.)

Katie Holmes spent Sunday, April 21, in a casual jeans-and-sweater outfit punctuated by blueberry Mary Janes.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Vibi Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Teddy Sweater Tunic
Free People Teddy Sweater Tunic

Holmes went for all-out luxury with one piece. She swapped her reliable Mansur Gavriel tote bag for a Saint Laurent hobo bag with an extra-large logo detail on the side. (Has she been studying Jennifer Lopez's high-low accessory formula, where any casual outfit goes with a handbag boasting a four- or five-digit price tag?)

Saint Laurent Small Le 5 A 7 Supple Hobo Bag

J.Crew Classic Straight Jean

Mary Janes have been all over luxury fashion and street style for the past several seasons, with designers from Miu Miu to Chanel releasing cap-toed and embellished takes in back-to-back runway collections. There's also a rise in footwear brands releasing candy-toned Mary Janes like Holmes's Vibi Vicenzia pair, including insider-favorite Le Monde Beryl and French label Flabelus.

Now that Holmes has found a version to incorporate into her spring outfit formula, street style watchers will likely see them again soon. The Dawson's Creek star isn't shy about re-wearing pieces she loves after she finds them. Take her favorite black Gucci loafers, which she wore twice in the last week (perhaps to coordinate with Taylor Swift, who wore them in her "Fortnight" music video on Friday). First she styled them with a camel trench coat and straight leg jeans; next, she brought them back out with a black coat and Isabel Marant printed denim.

Over the weekend, Katie Holmes channeled the Tortured Poets Department dress code with a black trench coat, black bag, and her trusty Gucci loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafer

Holmes is also a noted fan of It-sneakers, starting with the Adidas Samba. She wears her black-and-white striped pair almost weekly—often with her reliable camel outerwear. She's also dabbled with hyped-up collaborations and chunky sneakers in the form of Nike's recent team-up with Bode.

When Holmes isn't wearing her loafers, she's lacing up in trending sneakers like the Adidas Samba.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adidas Samba Og

Holmes has never been shy about copy and pasting pieces from outfit to outfit. Just watch: Her first taste of the Mary Janes trend is going to up a parade of outfits finished with her pair.

Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s BazaarMorning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

