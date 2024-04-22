In Katie Holmes's street style, outfit formulas are a head-to-toe commitment. On top, she gravitates toward business casual separates and touches of double denim; on her feet, she slips into Gucci loafers or one of several It-sneakers. She showed her affinity for easy outfits again over the weekend, but this time, she traded her typical footwear for a fresh spring shoe trend.
On Sunday, April 21, Holmes walked around Manhattan in a new-to-her shoe trend: Mary Janes, coated in a blueberry-tone velvet. She let her unexpected shoe choice shine with an understated outfit, featuring a teddy-texture crewneck sweater and straight-leg jeans. (Holmes's stylist, Brie Welch, might have been behind the off-duty look.)
Holmes went for all-out luxury with one piece. She swapped her reliable Mansur Gavriel tote bag for a Saint Laurent hobo bag with an extra-large logo detail on the side. (Has she been studying Jennifer Lopez's high-low accessory formula, where any casual outfit goes with a handbag boasting a four- or five-digit price tag?)
Mary Janes have been all over luxury fashion and street style for the past several seasons, with designers from Miu Miu to Chanel releasing cap-toed and embellished takes in back-to-back runway collections. There's also a rise in footwear brands releasing candy-toned Mary Janes like Holmes's Vibi Vicenzia pair, including insider-favorite Le Monde Beryl and French label Flabelus.
Now that Holmes has found a version to incorporate into her spring outfit formula, street style watchers will likely see them again soon. The Dawson's Creek star isn't shy about re-wearing pieces she loves after she finds them. Take her favorite black Gucci loafers, which she wore twice in the last week (perhaps to coordinate with Taylor Swift, who wore them in her "Fortnight" music video on Friday). First she styled them with a camel trench coat and straight leg jeans; next, she brought them back out with a black coat and Isabel Marant printed denim.
Holmes is also a noted fan of It-sneakers, starting with the Adidas Samba. She wears her black-and-white striped pair almost weekly—often with her reliable camel outerwear. She's also dabbled with hyped-up collaborations and chunky sneakers in the form of Nike's recent team-up with Bode.
Holmes has never been shy about copy and pasting pieces from outfit to outfit. Just watch: Her first taste of the Mary Janes trend is going to up a parade of outfits finished with her pair.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Nicola Peltz Beckham Skipped Her Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party—But There’s a Reason
The nonexistent Nicola/Victoria feud continues to not exist.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hugh Grant Is More Than Ready for the Next 'Bridget Jones' Movie
The fourth movie might just be the best of the entire series.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
The Best Looks Spanning Zendaya’s Style Evolution
She's long been a beacon of support for emerging designers like Peter Do. Now, the actress is not just breaking the internet with custom Loewe and archival Mugler, but also inspiring a new wave of fashion enthusiasts.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The Best Looks Spanning Zendaya’s Style Evolution
She's long been a beacon of support for emerging designers like Peter Do. Now, the actress is not just breaking the internet with custom Loewe and archival Mugler, but also inspiring a new wave of fashion enthusiasts.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Coordinates Her All-Navy Outfit With an Even More Navy Birkin Bag
Is it really a J.Lo outfit without this particular purse?
By India Roby Published
-
Taylor Swift Wears Katie Holmes's Favorite Gucci Loafers in the "Fortnight" Music Video
This is your sign to match both stars.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Refines the No-Pants Trend With a Classic Black Blazer
The Rhode mogul is all about oversize fits.
By India Roby Published
-
A New Sporty It-Sneaker Era Is About to Begin
Nike's next Air models are designed for Olympic athletes, but they'll soon be all over street style.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Beyoncé Pairs a Tailored Ferragamo Suit With $36 Earrings
Business casual, but make it Western.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes's Easy Spring Outfit Formula Is Worth Copying
If the actress can re-shop her favorite pieces, then so can everyone.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Glows Like a Goddess in a Monique Lhuillier Cape Gown
She's taking a glamorous break from sweatpants and Birkins.
By Julia Gray Published