Anya Taylor-Joy Puts a Goth Princess Spin on the Sheer Trend

Anya Taylor-Joy is currently going through a style rebrand heavy on ethereal fabrics and an all-black-everything palette. Ahead of her birthday on April 16, the now 28-year-old embraced her dark side and remixed the runway's sheer trend while attending the Dior Pre-Fall show at the Brooklyn Museum.

The brand ambassador attended Dior's runway—its second showing of the Fall 2024 collection this year—wearing a sleeveless black gown featuring a see-through mesh at the shoulder and a midi pencil skirt. The gown was, as expected, designed by Dior's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. Taylor Joy's look—and the entire collection—paid homage to the legendary 1940s actress Marlene Dietrich's androgynous style.

Anya Taylor-Joy attended Dior's Pre-Fall Show at the Brooklyn Museum in a spooky socialite look heavy on black sheer fabric. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor-Joy, who often styles herself for major events, accessorized with a sleek, narrow leather belt, pointed-toe pumps, and Old Hollywood opera gloves. The entire look incorporated heaps of sheer fabrics—a detail all over the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 runways.

Working with makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, and hair stylist Gregory Russell, the Queen's Gambit star leaned into a goth-chic aesthetic with an elaborate smokey eye and a ponytail set with a thick black headband.

Taylor-Joy's outfit for the night included a black midi dress, matching pumps, and sheer opera gloves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor-Joy's dark ensemble wasn't just for the Dior show on Monday. In January, she incorporated an edgy element to her outfit at the Dior couture show in Paris with combat boots.

Both looks are indicative of a drastic shift in the actress's wardrobe on and off camera—moving in a punk direction to channel her next film. Taylor-Joy has been going grunge the past few weeks, perhaps method dressing ahead of her movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. In the forthcoming project, she plays Imperator Furiosa, a member of a biker crew and a younger version of the character Charlize Theron played in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road.

Earlier this week, Taylor-Joy stepped out for a New York Knicks game with her husband, Malcolm McRae, wearing ultra-sexy lace-up leather pants. She paired the punk-inspired bottoms with a ribbed white tank top and a fitted black leather motorcycle jacket.

In January, the actress attended Dior's couture show in Pairs wearing a red lace dress with knee-high combat boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen’s Gambit star also embraced the rock star aesthetic at CinemaCon last week in Las Vegas. For the occasion, she wore a studded halter dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

For now, it seems the actress is only just getting started with her style switch-up. Taylor Joy's next project arrives in theaters on May 24—meaning there are a lot of pop-punk looks to enjoy between now and then.