One of the best parts of fashion week is spotting your favorite celebrities. The best-dressed ones always manage to make their outfits feel cool, even when they're wearing couture. Enter: Anya Taylor Joy in Dior. An ambassador for the brand since 2021, the actress looked right at home at this morning’s Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris. She paired a romantic gown with edgy black combat boots for a pairing that perfectly encapsulates her sweet feeling and glamorous style.

Taylor-Joy's frock featured spaghetti straps and all-over lace detailing with layers of tulle adding volume throughout the skirt. The combat boots in question—which she showed by lifting a bit of the skirt—were a pair of Dior Diorebel platform boots. The addition of the chunky boots with such a sweet dress felt like a timely nod to her upcoming sci-fi action film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is set to come out this year. Furthermore, Taylor-Joy's seemingly mismatched ensemble perfectly encapsulates the feminine flair that designer Maria Grazia Chiuri has brought to the house of Dior during her tenure—and makes Taylor-Joy a best-dressed mainstay for the ages.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chiuri’s spin on traditionally feminine silhouettes was apparent in the newest collection, which featured pristine gowns in a myriad of sleek fabrics and colors. The striking red hue of Taylor-Joy's ensemble popped up throughout this season's couture collection in more classic ways than her lacey frock on the front row. Instead, it came in the forms of a pleated skirt suit and a structured gown—with not one combat boot in sight. Taylor-Joy wasn't the only A-lister in attendance to put her twist on the iconic French house, though. Fellow front-row guest Rihanna wore an all-black quilted peplum piece with a newsboy cap.

For makeup, the actress wore a subtle glowy base look completed with a muted pink stained lip and a natural-looking flush across her cheeks. Her pale blonde hair was worn down with natural texture, adding to her ethereal energy.