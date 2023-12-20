Everyone say it with me: we missed you, Ariana Grande! The former red carpet mainstay, who has taken time out of the public eye as she films her much-anticipated next movie musical, Wicked, made a rare appearance in New York City on Dec. 20. The starlet wore an ensemble that was seemingly inspired by another highly-anticipated, recently-released film. The movie in question? Wonka. The outfit? The sartorial equivalent of a very chic chocolate bar. Timothée Chalamet, I just know you approve of Grande's brown skirt and blazer outfit that looks fresh from your factory.
Grande was photographed wearing a deep brown cropped wrap-style blazer. She paired it with a matching brown leather mini skirt, semi-sheer brown tights, sheer gloves, and black patent leather stiletto heels. Her icy blonde hair, a hue she's been sporting since she started filming Wicked in England over the summer, was pulled into a slicked-back high ponytail. Her skin was natural, glowing, and free of heavy bronzer or blush. The key part of her beauty look was her glossy cherry-red lips, which coordinated with her peachy eyeshadow. She wore a similar look when she was spotted out supporting boyfriend Ethan Slater in the Broadway production of Spamalot! earlier this month,
This appearance from Grande not only caused a ruckus online for how good she looked but because eagle-eyed fans noticed another all-too-important factoid: The photographer who took the photo, Miles Diggs, used the hashtag "#AG7" in his caption for the post on Instagram. He also referenced her being "on set" sharing the photo on his Instagram Story. Grande then reposted one of his stories to her own, only fueling the new-music fire. After all, brown is not a color normally worn by Grande's character in Wicked, Glinda the Good Witch. The goody-two-shoes much prefers pink.
🎬🎰 go time @arianagrande 📸: @diggzy #diggzyphotos #shutterstock #arianagrande #ag7
A photo posted by diggzy on
Fans rushed to the comment section of Diggs's post and understandably flooded it with questions about a possible new music video, but both Diggs and Grande have stayed silent on the matter. In case you're not up-to-date, Grande's last full album, her sixth, was called Positions and was released in 2020.
As we await more new music news, keep scrolling to shop a few Grande-inspired chocolatey brown pieces. Brown is one of the season's most in-demand colors, so you have plenty of options to chose from.
Shop Ariana Grande's Brown Leather Outfit
Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
