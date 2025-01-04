Ariana Grande’s Custom Louis Vuitton Gown Redefines the Bubble Skirt Trend
She added some 'Wicked'-worthy whimsy to the style.
Last night, in the latest in her string of Glinda-inspired looks, Ariana Grande attended the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards in a custom silver Louis Vuitton dress with a bubble skirt that looked like something straight out of a scene from Wicked.
Stylist Mimi Cuttrell curated the look, which incorporates the bubble skirt trend in a way that honestly reads almost like a sly interpretation of method dressing and a direct nod to Grande's first Wicked scene, in which Glinda literally floats down in a bubble.
The "We Can't Be Friends" singer accessorized the whimsical bubble skirt dress with Chopard Earrings, Jimmy Choo Romy Pumps in White, and a Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Speedy Bandouliere 25 bag, according to Star Style.
As for her beauty look, Grande went with a sleek updo that gave classic Audrey Hepburn vibes and a makeup palette marked by pearlescent shimmer and dewy pinks that made the actress' long, dramatic black lashes stand out even more.
“Glinda’s makeup kinda made me transform my entire look and my entire relationship to makeup. I just love it so much. Love, love, love,” Grande of how Glinda has impacted her relationship with makeup said in a "Get Ready With Me" featurette for Wicked. "There’s no thick eyeliner. There’s no heavy crease. It’s just really warm and open and pretty.”
Grande accepted the “Rising Star” Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Friday night, taking the chance to joke in her acceptance speech about the irony of receiving a "rising star" award in her thirties after getting her start as a child star.
“I’ve been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I’d be hearing the words ‘Rising Star’ again, so I want to start by thanking my good friends Botox and Juvederm," she joked, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I thought I’d be hearing ‘Slightly Withering Star’ or ‘Drooping Star’ by now, so thank you.”
She went on to say that her work in Wicked “really does feel like the beginning of a new chapter" as she continued her speech.
“Though Glinda the good is full of frivolous humor and witty punchlines, comedy is just another way of telling the truth," Grande added. "She has an innate ability to make light out of darkness, even when there is pain, and I’m so grateful to have lived in that, to have learned so much from her over these past three years.”
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
