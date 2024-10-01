Zendaya Styles an Extra-Oversize Louis Vuitton Tuxedo Blazer With a Frothy Bubble Skirt for Paris Fashion Week
She's redefining "power shoulder."
Zendaya must have heard that fashion people missed her in the front row this season. In the final hours of Paris Fashion Week, she turned up at Louis Vuitton's Spring 2025 runway ready to compete with the runway for the most head-turning look of the evening.
The Challengers star arrived outside the historic Louvre Museum on Oct. 1 dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, as befits both the label's front row and the wardrobe of a brand ambassador. (Z has been repping the LV monogram in an official capacity since 2023.) Styled by her longtime image architect Law Roach, Zendaya's look fused the power shoulders of '80s suiting with the frothy volume of the early-2000s bubble skirt trend resurgence.
Up top, Z wore a tuxedo blazer with an exaggerated white collar that almost levitated above her shoulders. She didn't wear a shirt underneath it, emphasizing both the jacket's plunge neckline and the dramatic contrast between her top's extra-extra wide shoulders and cinched waistline. A red kerchief in her pocket coordinated with her bright red lipstick.
Down below, Zendaya winked at the bubble skirt trend that celebrities from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner have also embraced this year. But being Zendaya, her take was of the haute couture variety. Layers and layers of fabric were unevenly bunched and folded beneath her tux jacket—creating an almost melted effect. She leaned into the high-contrast styling even further with fishnet tights and quintessentially Zendaya pumps. (Whether or not they came from her favorite label, Louboutin, remains to be seen.)
Zendaya's latest sighting in Paris couldn't have come soon enough. She was last seen in the City of Light this August, attending an Olympics kickoff event in a sparkling gown by—who else?—Louis Vuitton. If she was going to end her fashion week hiatus for anyone, it would be the famed French house. Its current creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, designed one of the highlights of Zendaya's Challengers press tour this spring: a corset gown in Wimbledon white for the Paris premiere. Just last week, Z wore a stunning green Louis Vuitton bubble dress for a screening of Dune: Part II in New York City. The star doesn't only look to bespoke pieces and recent runway hits for her red carpet wardrobe: She also pulled a checkered set from the label's Marc Jacobs era for the Challengers tour.
Whatever manifests on the Louis Vuitton Spring 2025 runway, fashion fans can agree that Zendaya's surprise Paris Fashion Week appearance was worth the wait.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
