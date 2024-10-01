Zendaya must have heard that fashion people missed her in the front row this season. In the final hours of Paris Fashion Week, she turned up at Louis Vuitton's Spring 2025 runway ready to compete with the runway for the most head-turning look of the evening.

The Challengers star arrived outside the historic Louvre Museum on Oct. 1 dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, as befits both the label's front row and the wardrobe of a brand ambassador. (Z has been repping the LV monogram in an official capacity since 2023.) Styled by her longtime image architect Law Roach, Zendaya's look fused the power shoulders of '80s suiting with the frothy volume of the early-2000s bubble skirt trend resurgence.

Zendaya arrives at Louis Vuitton's Spring 2025 show on Oct. 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Up top, Z wore a tuxedo blazer with an exaggerated white collar that almost levitated above her shoulders. She didn't wear a shirt underneath it, emphasizing both the jacket's plunge neckline and the dramatic contrast between her top's extra-extra wide shoulders and cinched waistline. A red kerchief in her pocket coordinated with her bright red lipstick.

Down below, Zendaya winked at the bubble skirt trend that celebrities from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner have also embraced this year. But being Zendaya, her take was of the haute couture variety. Layers and layers of fabric were unevenly bunched and folded beneath her tux jacket—creating an almost melted effect. She leaned into the high-contrast styling even further with fishnet tights and quintessentially Zendaya pumps. (Whether or not they came from her favorite label, Louboutin, remains to be seen.)

Zendaya's look included a plunging blazer and a rippling bubble skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Z also debuted a windswept, shorter updo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's latest sighting in Paris couldn't have come soon enough. She was last seen in the City of Light this August, attending an Olympics kickoff event in a sparkling gown by—who else?—Louis Vuitton. If she was going to end her fashion week hiatus for anyone, it would be the famed French house. Its current creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, designed one of the highlights of Zendaya's Challengers press tour this spring: a corset gown in Wimbledon white for the Paris premiere. Just last week, Z wore a stunning green Louis Vuitton bubble dress for a screening of Dune: Part II in New York City. The star doesn't only look to bespoke pieces and recent runway hits for her red carpet wardrobe: She also pulled a checkered set from the label's Marc Jacobs era for the Challengers tour.

Zendaya was last spotted wearing Louis Vuitton at the Prelude to the Olympics event in late August. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whatever manifests on the Louis Vuitton Spring 2025 runway, fashion fans can agree that Zendaya's surprise Paris Fashion Week appearance was worth the wait.