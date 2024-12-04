Taylor Swift Revives Her 'Midnights' Era in a Bubble Dress and Bejeweled Handbag for Dinner With Gigi Hadid

Even after dozens of fashion reinventions, Taylor Swift remains unwavering in her personal style. Each of her eras, however different they may be, seem to highlight a new facet of her aesthetic. As a result, everything she wears—from denim corsets and gingham to alien abduction mini dresses and blinding bright cheekbone highlighter—feels authentically Taylor, even when the vibes vary drastically.

During the daytime, Swift typically leans into her "Miss Americana" persona, in red lipstick and girly dresses (often from Reformation). At night, however, the pop star goes dark, channeling her moodier records, like Reputation in black mesh, sequins, and a whole lot of leather. Last night, the "Fortnight" singer stepped out wearing a look that perfectly encapsulated this versatility.

While out to dinner with Gigi Hadid at the Waverly Inn in NYC, Swift dressed for the holiday season. She wore a black Simkhai midi that felt right out of the Midnights playbook. It featured long knit sleeves and a taffeta bubble skirt that gave the illusion of a two-piece set.

Taylor Swift wears a Simkhai bubble dress with heels while walking to dinner with Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift went to dinner with Gigi Hadid in a holiday-ready bubble dress by Simkhai.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Kenlie Taffeta-Trimmed Midi Dress
Simkhai Kenlie Taffeta-Trimmed Midi Dress

Though the noir design fell on the edgier side of the style spectrum, Swift (and likely her longtime stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer) accessorized in a way that amplified its vintage undertones. She slipped on simple Gucci pumps and finished with some festive sparkle.

Glitzy add-ons included: a diamond choker and matching drop earrings, with a crystal-encrusted bag from Doen. The singer carried a nearly-identical bag to her 34th birthday party in 2023.

Taylor Swift celebrates her birthday on December 13, 2023 in New York City in an embellished midnights dress and fur coat

During her Midnights era, Taylor Swift stepped out wearing a celestial mini dress and fur coat with a similarly embellished bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lais Bag -- Rhinestone
Doen Lais Bag

Women's High-Heeled Pump
Gucci Women's High-Heeled Pump

With the holiday fast approaching, it's time to break out The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection and start shopping for festive bubble dresses you can clean up bottles in on New Year's Day.

Shop Bubble Dresses Inspired By Taylor Swift

Vasco Dress
The Line by K Vasco Dress

Aje Violette Bubble Hem Mini Dress
Aje Violette Bubble Hem Mini Dress

Elvira Velvet Dress
Reformation Elvira Velvet Dress

Plus Square Neck Pleated Skater Dress
Boohoo Plus Square Neck Pleated Skater Dress

Contrast Bubble Hem Midi Dress - Black / Xs
Astr the Label Contrast Bubble Hem Midi Dress

Lacey Skort Romper
Amanda Uprichard Lacey Skort Romper

