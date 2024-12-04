Taylor Swift Revives Her 'Midnights' Era in a Bubble Dress and Bejeweled Handbag for Dinner With Gigi Hadid
And her whole look is still available to shop.
Even after dozens of fashion reinventions, Taylor Swift remains unwavering in her personal style. Each of her eras, however different they may be, seem to highlight a new facet of her aesthetic. As a result, everything she wears—from denim corsets and gingham to alien abduction mini dresses and blinding bright cheekbone highlighter—feels authentically Taylor, even when the vibes vary drastically.
During the daytime, Swift typically leans into her "Miss Americana" persona, in red lipstick and girly dresses (often from Reformation). At night, however, the pop star goes dark, channeling her moodier records, like Reputation in black mesh, sequins, and a whole lot of leather. Last night, the "Fortnight" singer stepped out wearing a look that perfectly encapsulated this versatility.
While out to dinner with Gigi Hadid at the Waverly Inn in NYC, Swift dressed for the holiday season. She wore a black Simkhai midi that felt right out of the Midnights playbook. It featured long knit sleeves and a taffeta bubble skirt that gave the illusion of a two-piece set.
Though the noir design fell on the edgier side of the style spectrum, Swift (and likely her longtime stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer) accessorized in a way that amplified its vintage undertones. She slipped on simple Gucci pumps and finished with some festive sparkle.
Glitzy add-ons included: a diamond choker and matching drop earrings, with a crystal-encrusted bag from Doen. The singer carried a nearly-identical bag to her 34th birthday party in 2023.
With the holiday fast approaching, it's time to break out The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection and start shopping for festive bubble dresses you can clean up bottles in on New Year's Day.
Shop Bubble Dresses Inspired By Taylor Swift
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Jennifer Lopez Shares What She's Learned After Becoming "a Single Mom"
"Am I enough for them?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Is Travis Kelce Coming to the Eras Tour in Vancouver?
We investigate.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Winter's Most-Loved Shoes Have Made Their Annual Comeback
Everyone needs a pair.
By Emma Walsh Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Taps a Timeless Print-Mixing Combo, Styling Her Polka Dot Dress With a $285 Leopard Print Bag
Then, she showed it off on the subway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Zendaya Styles Birkenstock's Controversial Shoes With a $3,900 Louis Vuitton Bag
The definition of high-low fashion.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Nicole Kidman Wears a Piece of 'Sex and the City' History at the 2024 Gotham Awards
She's hardly "fashion roadkill."
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa Serves a Winter White Master Class With a Button-Down Dress and $83,000 Necklace
She's the blueprint for winter white.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Styles Her Nude Bra With a Sheer Top, Leather Skirt, and $20,000 Birkin Bag
At least if you have a Birkin to match.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce Coordinate in Red and Black Outfits for Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game
They're the ultimate fan squad.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
The Absolute Best Deals in Kim Kardashian's Skims Cyber Monday Sale
Including Kim Kardashian's best underwear designs.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's New Book Is Overflowing With 'Eras Tour' Outfit Takeaways—These 6 Are the Biggest
Her book sheds light on her mood-boosting bodysuit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated