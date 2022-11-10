The Handbag Trends for Winter 2022-2023 Are Playful and Experimental

Not the minimal designer bags you're used to.

winter 2022 2023 bag trends at Chanel & Valentino
(Image credit: Givenchy, Chanel, Valentino)
Jump to category:
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

According to the winter 2022-2023 trends (opens in new tab), the future of fashion will honor the styles you know and love, only with a twist. A simultaneous reverence for familiarity and the unknown, expect to be gently, lovingly pushed out of your comfort zone in the coming season. Even with your handbags, too! Your minimal flap bag becomes more of a statement piece in a bold color-blocking print. The woven tote that's a hero player in your summer lineup becomes a laptop bag (opens in new tab) for in-office work days. In short, the bag trends for winter 2022-2023 encourage you to experiment, whether that be by test-driving a wholly new silhouette or opting for a vivid hue you've yet to wear.

Scroll onward for a breakdown of the five leading handbag styles that, like winter's jewelry trends (opens in new tab), will inspire you to explore new aesthetics and embrace the unknown.

Winter Weaving

woven bags a winter 2022 2023 trend at Bottega Veneta, Christian Dior, Tod's

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta, Christian Dior, Tod's)

Designers extend the feel-good energy of summer (remember all those carefree beach days with the sun on your skin and the ocean breeze in your hair?) by integrating woven detailing and basket-like textures into their winter handbag offerings. At Bottega Veneta, the luxury fashion brand celebrated its intrecciato house code with shoulder bags adorned with chunky, over-under square weaving. In addition, Tod's unveiled a roomy tote made of densely-woven leather, while Christian Dior's revealed its take on a novelty basket bag (opens in new tab).

 (opens in new tab)
Loeffler Randall Aviva Clutch

 (opens in new tab)
Mansur Gavriel Upcycled Woven Tote


 (opens in new tab)
Shinola Medium Bixby Basket

Flap Happy

winter bag trend 2022 2023 flap bags at Tory Burch, Roberto Cavalli, Valentino

(Image credit: Tory Burch, Roberto Cavalli, Valentino)

These are not the straightforward flap bags you're used to. Vibrant color-blocking, ornate hardware and embellishments, geometric designs that subvert the traditional fold-over look—brands like Tory Burch, Roberto Cavalli, and Valentino toy with an assortment of flap designs to make the classic handbag silhouette feel contemporary and fresh.
Dara Hamarneh 925 in Canarino

 (opens in new tab)
Urban Outfitters Faye Flap Mini Bag

 (opens in new tab)
Strathberry East West Colorblocked Leather Shoulder Bag

Talking in Circles

round bag winter 2022 2023 trend at AZ Factory, Chanel, Ulla Johnson

(Image credit: AZ Factory, Chanel, Ulla Johnson)

The round bag (opens in new tab) trend from this past summer continues, with spherical silhouettes from the Resort 2023 season helping to fuel its momentum for winter. Chanel offered a checkerboard ball fit with a top clasp, while AZ Factory sent models down its runway holding top-handle bags in short and squat circle silhouettes. Ulla Johnson also joined in on the fun with a rounded pouch bag that was quintessential of the label's signature softly bohemian aesthetic. 

 (opens in new tab)
Homage Year Mini Ova Vinyl Top Handle Bag

 (opens in new tab)
Clare V. Petit Alistair

 (opens in new tab)
Cult Gaia Mina Top Handle Bag

Pouches & Pockets Galore

cargo bag pouch pockets winter bag trend 2022 2023 at Balenciaga, Fendi, Versace

(Image credit: Balenciaga, Fendi, Versace)

A residual effect of fashion's unrelenting interest in cargo pants (opens in new tab) and all things gorpcore, you'll find the winter 2022-2023 bag options to boast an excess of zippers, pouches, and compartments. Fendi's Resort 2023 collection contained multi-pocket shoulder bags and belt bags that would be the grab bags to reach for in a very chic emergency. Meanwhile, Versace offered split handbags covered in metallic zippers, and Balenciaga honored the hard-working woman on the go with practical backpacks and briefcases.

 (opens in new tab)
BY FAR Story Bag

 (opens in new tab)
Poppy Lissiman DB Bebishi
Prada Vela Double Buckle Backpack

Chain of Command

winter 2022-2023 trend of chain bags at Dion Lee, Stella McCartney, Givenchy

(Image credit: Dion Lee, Stella McCartney, Givenchy)

For winter, chain hardware adds a subtle edge that even the most staunch of minimalists can get behind. Both Dion Lee and Stella McCartney crafted monochromatic moments with color-coordinating chains. In comparison, Givenchy adopted a more overtly grunge attitude by linking metallic, bike chain-like straps to its satin clutches and swooping shoulder bags.

 (opens in new tab)
Charles & Keith Chunky Chain Link Hobo Bag

 (opens in new tab)
Kate Spade Smile Small Crossbody

 (opens in new tab)
Stella McCartney Frayme Chain Detail Tote

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she's loving. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, and Elite Daily and also worked as a freelance photographer and graphic designer. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").

Latest