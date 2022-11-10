According to the winter 2022-2023 trends (opens in new tab), the future of fashion will honor the styles you know and love, only with a twist. A simultaneous reverence for familiarity and the unknown, expect to be gently, lovingly pushed out of your comfort zone in the coming season. Even with your handbags, too! Your minimal flap bag becomes more of a statement piece in a bold color-blocking print. The woven tote that's a hero player in your summer lineup becomes a laptop bag (opens in new tab) for in-office work days. In short, the bag trends for winter 2022-2023 encourage you to experiment, whether that be by test-driving a wholly new silhouette or opting for a vivid hue you've yet to wear.

Scroll onward for a breakdown of the five leading handbag styles that, like winter's jewelry trends (opens in new tab), will inspire you to explore new aesthetics and embrace the unknown.

Winter Weaving

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta, Christian Dior, Tod's)

Designers extend the feel-good energy of summer (remember all those carefree beach days with the sun on your skin and the ocean breeze in your hair?) by integrating woven detailing and basket-like textures into their winter handbag offerings. At Bottega Veneta, the luxury fashion brand celebrated its intrecciato house code with shoulder bags adorned with chunky, over-under square weaving. In addition, Tod's unveiled a roomy tote made of densely-woven leather, while Christian Dior's revealed its take on a novelty basket bag (opens in new tab).

Flap Happy

(Image credit: Tory Burch, Roberto Cavalli, Valentino)

These are not the straightforward flap bags you're used to. Vibrant color-blocking, ornate hardware and embellishments, geometric designs that subvert the traditional fold-over look—brands like Tory Burch, Roberto Cavalli, and Valentino toy with an assortment of flap designs to make the classic handbag silhouette feel contemporary and fresh.

Talking in Circles

(Image credit: AZ Factory, Chanel, Ulla Johnson)

The round bag (opens in new tab) trend from this past summer continues, with spherical silhouettes from the Resort 2023 season helping to fuel its momentum for winter. Chanel offered a checkerboard ball fit with a top clasp, while AZ Factory sent models down its runway holding top-handle bags in short and squat circle silhouettes. Ulla Johnson also joined in on the fun with a rounded pouch bag that was quintessential of the label's signature softly bohemian aesthetic.

Pouches & Pockets Galore

(Image credit: Balenciaga, Fendi, Versace)

A residual effect of fashion's unrelenting interest in cargo pants (opens in new tab) and all things gorpcore, you'll find the winter 2022-2023 bag options to boast an excess of zippers, pouches, and compartments. Fendi's Resort 2023 collection contained multi-pocket shoulder bags and belt bags that would be the grab bags to reach for in a very chic emergency. Meanwhile, Versace offered split handbags covered in metallic zippers, and Balenciaga honored the hard-working woman on the go with practical backpacks and briefcases.

Chain of Command

(Image credit: Dion Lee, Stella McCartney, Givenchy)

For winter, chain hardware adds a subtle edge that even the most staunch of minimalists can get behind. Both Dion Lee and Stella McCartney crafted monochromatic moments with color-coordinating chains. In comparison, Givenchy adopted a more overtly grunge attitude by linking metallic, bike chain-like straps to its satin clutches and swooping shoulder bags.