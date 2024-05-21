It's mini dress season, according to Bella Hadid. Now that she's back at the Cannes Film Festival, she's showing off her vast collection of all things mini and stringy.
When the supermodel isn't on a yacht soaking up the sun in a revealing bikini or hitting the red carpet in a stunning sheer ensemble—she uses the Hôtel Martinez as her runway. On Tuesday, May 21, Hadid did so once again, showing off yet another teeny tiny mini dress.
While brown was her shade of choice on the official Cannes red carpet, Hadid switched it up the following day and went for butter yellow—a rising color trend, especially for Spring 2024. Her look, styled by Molly Dickson, was a silk mini dress adorned with a halter neck and baby blue florals embroidered all over.
She coordinated her #OOTD with matching velvet kitten heels embellished with a dainty bow at the front. The 27-year-old also accessorized with tiny oval sunglasses and diamond spiral-shaped earrings. She slicked back her brunette hair into a neat bun.
It's only been a week since the start of the Cannes Film Festival, and the Ôrebella founder is already at the top of the best-dressed list. On Monday, May 20, Hadid returned to the official red carpet for the first time in two years.
For The Apprentice's premiere, Hadid wore a sheer ensemble for the evening courtesy of Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 runway collection. Her caramel brown midi dress was see-through at the bust and skirt, with a ruched effect like pairs of pantyhose tied together.
Hadid has otherwise enjoyed her weekend in the French town, cruising on yachts and enjoying the water in stringy bikinis. But the standout from her weekend of casual 'fits was her slinky brown mini dress. (She's really all for a short hemline!) Hadid was seen on Sunday, May 19, leaving her hotel lobby in a vintage mini dress by Alaïa.
Hadid is just getting started with her Cannes fashion takeover. While we wait to see more from the supermodel in the coming days, shop similar butter yellow mini dresses, á la Bella Hadid, ahead.
Shop Bella Hadid's Butter Yellow Mini Dress
