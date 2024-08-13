Bella Hadid has heavily cosigned the urban cowgirl trend over the past year. With an assist from stylist Molly Dickson, the model has worn denim-on-denim outfits, ten-gallon hats, huge belt buckles, fringe leather chaps, and cowboy boots with spurs. She's even dating a bona fide rodeo star, Adan Banuelos. Now, Hadid is adding a pinch of prep to the outfit formula as the weather cools down. Fall 2024 is all about equestrian core.

Hadid shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, August 13, wearing a more classic horse girl look. She layered a suede, caramel brown jacket over a light blue chambray shirt with the collar peeking out. The star-slash-longtime horseback rider completed the outfit with black, straight-leg trousers, a stack of simple gold rings, and a braided ponytail.

Bella Hadid shared a glimpse at her refined equestrian style on Instagram. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

Of course, equestrian-core and cowgirl-core have aesthetic overlaps. But while the cowgirl wears jeans, the equestrian wears riding pants. The cowgirl's boots are Wrangler, and the equestrian's boots are Ralph Lauren. The cowgirl lets her hair down, while the equestrian ties it in a slick braid before riding horseback. The cowgirl is wild, and the equestrian is polished.

It makes sense that the equestrian is taking the reins as the seasons change, and Hadid's pivot is a relatively new development. Last month was filled with cowgirl-inspired fashion, as Hadid met various heat waves with little white dresses and cowboy boots, denim cut-offs, graphic tees, and puffy-sleeved boho crop tops.

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) A photo posted by on

Bella Hadid is no stranger to the urban cowgirl lifestyle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid comes by her Western wardrobe honestly. She grew up riding horses and often visits her family's farm outside of New York City. Her biggest commitment to the bit came this past year when she reportedly moved to Texas and competed in barrel races.

The Orebella fragrance founder won't be alone in her stable-side style this autumn. The trend forecast—informed by fall 2024 runways, street style, and fashion TikTok—predicts barn jackets, sleek coats, luxurious knits, fringe, and lots of layering on the horizon.

Scroll down to shop Bella Hadid-inspired equestrian looks for fall.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Bella Hadid's Equestrian Outfit

J.Crew Wren Slim Western Chambray Shirt in Callie Wash $98 at J. Crew

Free People Blair Faux Suede Jacket $168 at Nordstrom

Favorite Daughter The City Herringbone Bomber Jacket $358 at Nordstrom