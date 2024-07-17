Bella Hadid Pushes the Yeehaw Agenda in a Little White Dress and Cowboy Boots

The Orêbella founder wore another cowgirl outfit while walking with sister Gigi Hadid and her daughter, Khai.

Bella Hadid July 2024
Bella Hadid is staying true to her inner horse girl.

After coincidentally tapping her favorite aesthetic with her sister, Gigi Hadid, separately (!) but on the same day this week, the two were spotted together on an afternoon stroll around New York City. While Gigi went for her signature mom-on-the-go outfit formula in her latest street-style look, Bella Hadid lassoed in her yeehaw stride for the joint outing.

Bella and Gigi Hadid going on a stroll with Khai in New York City July 2024

Bella Hadid wore a little white dress and brown cowboy boots while grabbing coffee with Gigi Hadid and her niece, Khai, in New York City.

On Tuesday, July 16, the duo were all smiles together as they walked around Manhattan after grabbing coffee. Bella was captured wearing a little white mini dress, the tiny style coming with flared-out short sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a row of keyhole cutouts at the bodice.

Radleigh Mini Dress
Camila Coelho Radleigh Mini Dress

The Ôrebella founder went simple with her accessories. She was seen, sans statement jewelry, in a pair of dark brown cowboy boots—the same ones she wore during her outing with friends earlier this week. She went without makeup for the afternoon, only wearing her long brunette down in loose waves.

Dagget Western Boots
Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boots

On the other hand, Gigi's outfit was the epitome of urban casual. The supermodel was seen pushing her now-three-year-old Khai in a Bugaboo stroller. She wore a light yellow cropped short-sleeve top with a white midi skirt and vibrant yellow sneakers. She completed her look with a stack of her go-to gold charm necklaces from Jacquie Aiche and Hart and a mustard yellow logo-adorned cap over her short blonde bob.

While Gigi might've opted out of the horse girl trend for the day, both Gigi and Bella are pros at adding a supermodel twist to it as the two—but especially Bella—have spent time on the stables at their family farm and hitting up the rodeos in Texas.

Bella Hadid leaves her hotel in a graphic t shirt with cutoff denim shorts and cowboy boots

Earlier this week, Bella Hadid paired her brown boots with a dainty graphic tee and denim shorts.

On Monday, July 15, the siblings-slash-supermodels were seen in New York City putting their spin on the horse girl trend. While Gigi decided to pair her workout outfit with a straw cowgirl hat, Bella matched her favorite brown cowboy boots with a graphic white baby tee and distressed denim shorts.

Fawn Tee
Amothapparel Fawn Tee

501 Original Short
Levi's 501 Original Short

The Hadid sisters aren't the only celebrities living by the cowgirl code of dressing. Not only has the Western look been seen on the runway time and again (Pharrell's Louis Vuitton, for example, is packed with it), but Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner are just some of many who are enlisting it into their closets for the season and beyond.

From denim-on-denim to eyelet lace, the horse girl trend can be styled in a number of ways. Bella Hadid's little white mini dress takes the cake on the easiest yet chicest way to elevate a pair of cowboy boots. Take inspiration from Hadid and refresh your Western wardrobe by shopping similar dresses and boots ahead. Giddy up!

Shop Bella Hadid's Urban Horse Girl Outfit

Marina Mini
Free People Marina Mini Dress

Malvina Linen Dress
Reformation Malvina Linen Dress

Kalispell Boot
Raye Kalispell Boot

Embroidered Western Boot
Ganni Embroidered Western Boot

