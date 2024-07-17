Bella Hadid is staying true to her inner horse girl.

After coincidentally tapping her favorite aesthetic with her sister, Gigi Hadid, separately (!) but on the same day this week, the two were spotted together on an afternoon stroll around New York City. While Gigi went for her signature mom-on-the-go outfit formula in her latest street-style look, Bella Hadid lassoed in her yeehaw stride for the joint outing.

Bella Hadid wore a little white dress and brown cowboy boots while grabbing coffee with Gigi Hadid and her niece, Khai, in New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On Tuesday, July 16, the duo were all smiles together as they walked around Manhattan after grabbing coffee. Bella was captured wearing a little white mini dress, the tiny style coming with flared-out short sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a row of keyhole cutouts at the bodice.

The Ôrebella founder went simple with her accessories. She was seen, sans statement jewelry, in a pair of dark brown cowboy boots—the same ones she wore during her outing with friends earlier this week. She went without makeup for the afternoon, only wearing her long brunette down in loose waves.

On the other hand, Gigi's outfit was the epitome of urban casual. The supermodel was seen pushing her now-three-year-old Khai in a Bugaboo stroller. She wore a light yellow cropped short-sleeve top with a white midi skirt and vibrant yellow sneakers. She completed her look with a stack of her go-to gold charm necklaces from Jacquie Aiche and Hart and a mustard yellow logo-adorned cap over her short blonde bob.

While Gigi might've opted out of the horse girl trend for the day, both Gigi and Bella are pros at adding a supermodel twist to it as the two—but especially Bella—have spent time on the stables at their family farm and hitting up the rodeos in Texas.

Earlier this week, Bella Hadid paired her brown boots with a dainty graphic tee and denim shorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Monday, July 15, the siblings-slash-supermodels were seen in New York City putting their spin on the horse girl trend. While Gigi decided to pair her workout outfit with a straw cowgirl hat, Bella matched her favorite brown cowboy boots with a graphic white baby tee and distressed denim shorts.

The Hadid sisters aren't the only celebrities living by the cowgirl code of dressing. Not only has the Western look been seen on the runway time and again (Pharrell's Louis Vuitton, for example, is packed with it), but Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner are just some of many who are enlisting it into their closets for the season and beyond.

From denim-on-denim to eyelet lace, the horse girl trend can be styled in a number of ways. Bella Hadid's little white mini dress takes the cake on the easiest yet chicest way to elevate a pair of cowboy boots. Take inspiration from Hadid and refresh your Western wardrobe by shopping similar dresses and boots ahead. Giddy up!