Bella Hadid Styles 1999 Vintage Gucci Pants Once Worn by Gisele Bündchen

Bella Hadid is proving the 90s are officially back, one vintage pair of Gucci pants at a time.

On Friday, July 12, the model was spotted in Greenwich Village in New York City wearing iconic throwback Gucci green leather pants from the brand's 1999 fall/winter collection, which were embellished by Tom Ford.

As one savvy fashionista posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, fellow model Gisele Bündchen famously wore the same pair of Gucci runway pants in a previous editorial from the Tom Ford era.

Hadid completed her 1999 vintage look with a simple ribbed "Here Comes Trouble" throwback tank and black Femme Louis Slippers in Noir. For accessories, the model chose to flaunt a $495 Coach Brooklyn shoulder bag.

Of course, Friday's look wasn't the first time Hadid has sported a 90s Tom Ford throwback—in celebration of her 25th birthday, the model dipped into Gucci's spring/summer 1998 collection, also designed by Tom Ford.

As Harper's Bazaar reported at the time, Hadid wore a black, long-sleeved crop top backwards, so the cutout was actually visible in the front and held together by a clip. Hadid paired the throwback top with a matching black knee-length wrap skirt and knee-high leather boots.

This year, while attending the Cannes Film Festival, Hadid also wore a series of vintage slip dresses—one from Gucci and one from Dolce & Gabbana.

Hadid's silky cream slip dress from Gucci's Spring 2004 collection featured halter straps and a plunging V-neck, as well as a thigh-high slit at the leg.

Later, she wore a wore Dolce & Gabbana baby pink corset dress from the brand's Spring 2003 collection, which now comes with a hefty $3,650 price tag .

Hadid and her ridiculously talented celebrity stylist Molly Dickson have arguably played a part in creating this year's summer dress trend by switching out short hemlines for longer slip dresses—a trend that has certainly caught on.

While Hadid certainly works with stylists, she has also been known to style herself—a choice that she says also aids her mental health.

“I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together," Hadid said in a previous 2022 interview with the Wall Street Journal . "In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style."

Turns out, the decision to dress for herself and no one else certainly paid off—the model was named "the most powerful dresser" in 2022 for her influence both on and off the runway.