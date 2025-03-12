The Vintage Shoe Trend Bella Hadid Just Wore Makes Even Bootcut Jeans Look Elegant

High contrast, high reward.

bella hadid wears a vintage shoe trend with a colorblock coat in Paris
(Image credit: MEGA)
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
published
in News

A brisk walk out of her Paris hotel on March 12 was all Bella Hadid needed to prove bootcut jeans aren't just for her Texas ranch. The morning after storming Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week runway in a lace naked dress and pointed-toe heels, Hadid woke up ready to upend everyone's denim styling expectations with help from a resurgent vintage shoe trend.

The model tapped Vivaia's satin Derby flats—defined by an elegant curved toebox and coquette ribbons for laces—to dress up her pair of down-to-earth blue jeans. Most people (Bella, deep in her cowgirl era, included) would pair bootcut denim with structured ankle boots or a rodeo-inspired style. Clearly, she saw the potential for high-contrast, high-reward styling instead.

Her shoes gracefully peeked out beneath the puddling hem of her jeans, coordinating with a black wool coat, black turtleneck, and teeny-tiny sunglasses. Saint Laurent's Sac de Jour tote, the definitive favorite designer bag in Hadid's never-ending closet, put a rich-girl final touch on the outfit.

Bella Hadid leaves her hotel wearing a contrast collar coat and a pair of derby ballet flats

Bella Hadid strolled from her Paris hotel on March 12 wearing a vintage-inspired shoe trend with loose boot-cut jeans.

(Image credit: MEGA)

Vivaia Lace-Up Derby Flats
Vivaia Lace-Up Derby Flats

Sac De Jour Nano Croc-Effect Leather Tote
Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Nano Croc-Effect Leather Tote

Wedgie Bootcut Jeans
Levi's Wedgie Bootcut Jeans

Situated at the corner of ballet slippers favored by Sandy Liang and Repetto and the 19th-century Derby styles returning to runways like Miu Miu's just this week, Bella Hadid's $129 pair is an unexpectedly accessible entry to her style file. Most days, she spends her Ôrebella fragrance checks on $1,250 Saint Laurent boots or The Row's $1,190 heeled loafers. If she's going to branch out into an affordable shoe, it would be in a reworked version of the Derby: they're predicted to be one of the biggest footwear trends of the coming year.

The sweetly antique aesthetic of Vivaia's, however, is right in step with Hadid's usual wardrobe. She's sourced everything from rare Jean Paul Gaultier tees to Tom Ford-era Gucci—just for similar strolls from hotels to a black car and back.

Oftentimes, corralling denim into the past-meets-present mix would find Hadid reaching for a rising sneaker or a cowgirl boot. If the model can make even a feminine satin flat work with these blue jeans, anything can. Let's see her try bootcut denim with the boat shoe trend next.

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸