Bella Hadid Takes Oversize Dressing to the Extreme in Baggy Jeans and a Massive $4,400 Saint Laurent Bag
Go big or go home.
Bella Hadid's closet is brimming with early-aughts gems, from her suede butterfly blazer to her Penny Lane coat and Gaultier banknote blouse. When it comes to handbags, the model makes an exception for the new and luxurious.
While most of her wardrobe is authentically archival, the bags she accessorizes with tend to come straight from the runway. Her designer purse collection is better stocked than a Bergdorf's, containing top-of-the-line styles like Coach's viral totes and Balenciaga's revamped City Bag. Unlike department stores, however, Hadid regularly procures designs—like her suede City Bag, for example—before they're available to the public.
Though she dabbles in every major label, the supermodel has a passion for Saint Laurent that boarders on obsession. In January, she shut down their New York City store for a personal handbag restock and has been flaunting her spoils ever since. After effectively wearing out her Sac De Jour, Y Tote, and Le 37 Long Leather Bucket Bag, the YSL fangirl has pivoted in honor of Paris Fashion Week to one of the brand's newest releases, the Jamie 4.3.
Initially launching in Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the sizable style was an antidote to fashion's micro bag obsession and an indicator of bigger things to come. It features a massive 17"x11.4" frame, supported by an equally chunky gold chain strap. The price tag, too, is a hefty one, ringing in at a whopping $4,400 at retail.
First only shoppable in black, the brand has continued to expand on their color options, releasing several new iterations in the seasons since—including Hadid's slate gray.
Staying true to form, the rest of Hadid's outfit positively reeked of early '90s nostalgia. She wore a pinstripe vest in corporate-core gray, styled with the baggiest jeans we've seen this side of the millennium.
She paired the light-wash denim with cherry red accessories, layering on a chunky leather belt (vintage, from the looks of it) and a pair of pointed-toe kitten heels in the same saturated hue.
The final touch was a pair of square-frame sunnies from Ray-Ban—another calling card of the corporate aesthetic. She truly is the mood board.
Shop Separates Inspired By Bella Hadid
