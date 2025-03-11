Bella Hadid Struts Saint Laurent's Fall 2025 Paris Fashion Week Show in a Blue Lace Naked Dress
She saved the best walk of the season for last.
Bella Hadid saved her best—and only—catwalk of the Fall 2025 Fashion Month for last.
The supermodel and Ôrebella fragrance founder waited until Saint Laurent's pink-lit Paris Fashion Week runway on March 11 to model for a luxury designer this season—in Paris and anywhere else. She walked by front-row friends including Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz in a naked dress crafted from deep blue lace, featuring angular shoulders and a knee-grazing hem. Black pumps with a heel that appeared snapped and nearly-sheer black tights completed her runway look, the band of her hosiery peeking out from beneath her see-through statement piece.
A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)
A photo posted by on
In show notes, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello said the Fall 2025 collection favored "straightforward pieces free of superfluous details." Bella Hadid's runway look embodied that ethos by skipping all accessories save a chunky gold collar necklace—and her skin, appearing through the lace of her dress. The model's runway glam echoed her five-minute makeup routine, featuring glowy liquid highlighter and a swipe of blush-tone eyeshadow.
Last season marked Bella Hadid's debut on the Saint Laurent runway. Her grand comeback featured an oversize blazer, thick-lensed glasses, and precisely tailored trousers.
The show, intending to honor the duality of Saint Laurent women through a mix of party dresses and slouchy suits, was also Hadid's first in nearly two years. Previously, she had decided to hit pause on runway jobs to focus on her mental and physical health. "After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me," she said in an Allure interview explaining her decision to step back.
Bella Hadid may be back, but it's on her terms. The model opted out of the New York, London, and Milan circuits; she also sat out of earlier Paris Fashion Week shows her sister, Gigi Hadid, walked, including Schiaparelli and Miu Miu.
Away from the runways, Hadid hasn't shied away from wearing plenty of Saint Laurent. The label's massive croc-skin tote bag is one of her most reliable street style companions, and she often layers a Saint Laurent leather jacket over her vintage jeans and Gaultier tees. All signs point to the star modeling for a brand she really loves.
