Bella Hadid Pairs Her Iconic '90s Banknote Blouse with Low-Rise Flare Jeans and a Chocolate Brown Bottega Bag
The model wore her best Y2K vintage to run errands in Los Angeles.
Bella Hadid knows her Y2K references, and it shows. On Feb. 24, the model stepped to run errands with a friend in Los Angeles wearing the mother of all '90s vintage gems: a long-sleeved Jean Paul Gaultier banknote top with frilly orange poms and cut-outs running down the midline.
Gaultier introduced the money-covered print as part of his legendary Spring/Summer 1994 collection titled “Les Tatouages," which showcased a variety of faux tattoo mesh shirts. Among them were several that turned global currency motifs into colorful, bohemian blouses—Gaultier's cheeky nod to the tattoo-inspired trompe l'oeil tops his former mentee, Martin Margiela, had released a few years in his Spring 1989 collection. The tops became so coveted on the vintage market that the brand eventually dropped an "Iconic Print" series in 2022 that revived the banknote pattern along with several other house favorites.
In keeping with her noughties supermodel-meets-urban cowgirl vibe, the 28-year-old also threw on a pair of low-rise flare jeans with brass-studded pockets. She cinched the pants with a wide black leather belt that featured a matching brass buckle. Of course, no outfit would be complete for Hadid without cowboy boots—in this case, a black suede snip-toe set.
As a final flourish, the fragrance mogul accessorized her errand-running ensemble with a woven chocolate brown leather Bottega Veneta bag—most likely the large intrecciato hobo style known as the Hop. Rectangular wire-frame sunglasses, a sleek brunette bun, and a nude coffin-shaped manicure completed the casual look.
If you thought the Y2K trend revival was slowing down, you're right to some extent. There's a lot of fanfare around '80s-inspired jackets and gold jewelry at the moment, in large part thanks to early celebrity adopters like Hailey Bieber. But Bella Hadid clearly has no intention of abandoning the '90s and early 2000s fashion trends she helped popularize, and I simply have to respect her commitment to the bit. She ain't no hollaback girl.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
