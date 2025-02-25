Bella Hadid knows her Y2K references, and it shows. On Feb. 24, the model stepped to run errands with a friend in Los Angeles wearing the mother of all '90s vintage gems: a long-sleeved Jean Paul Gaultier banknote top with frilly orange poms and cut-outs running down the midline.

Gaultier introduced the money-covered print as part of his legendary Spring/Summer 1994 collection titled “Les Tatouages," which showcased a variety of faux tattoo mesh shirts. Among them were several that turned global currency motifs into colorful, bohemian blouses—Gaultier's cheeky nod to the tattoo-inspired trompe l'oeil tops his former mentee, Martin Margiela, had released a few years in his Spring 1989 collection. The tops became so coveted on the vintage market that the brand eventually dropped an "Iconic Print" series in 2022 that revived the banknote pattern along with several other house favorites.

Bella Hadid pairs a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier currency print blouse with low-rise flare jeans, a woven brown Bottega Veneta bag, and black cowboy boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jean Paul Gaultier Currency Print Blouse $800 at eBay

In keeping with her noughties supermodel-meets-urban cowgirl vibe, the 28-year-old also threw on a pair of low-rise flare jeans with brass-studded pockets. She cinched the pants with a wide black leather belt that featured a matching brass buckle. Of course, no outfit would be complete for Hadid without cowboy boots—in this case, a black suede snip-toe set.

As a final flourish, the fragrance mogul accessorized her errand-running ensemble with a woven chocolate brown leather Bottega Veneta bag—most likely the large intrecciato hobo style known as the Hop. Rectangular wire-frame sunglasses, a sleek brunette bun, and a nude coffin-shaped manicure completed the casual look.

Bottega Veneta Large Hop Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag $4,900 at Bloomingdale's

Loeffler Randall Willow Shoulder Bag $350 at Revolve

If you thought the Y2K trend revival was slowing down, you're right to some extent. There's a lot of fanfare around '80s-inspired jackets and gold jewelry at the moment, in large part thanks to early celebrity adopters like Hailey Bieber. But Bella Hadid clearly has no intention of abandoning the '90s and early 2000s fashion trends she helped popularize, and I simply have to respect her commitment to the bit. She ain't no hollaback girl.