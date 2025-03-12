Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Match in Skintight Dresses for Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week After-Party

Hailey Bieber may be anti-matching when it comes to her husband, but when she's out with friends, the model doesn't shy away from a little stylish coordination. In fact, just last night, she pulled up to Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week after-party looking like a body double of her best friend, Bella Hadid.

The two arrived hand-in-hand to the March 11 soirée, dressed in matching black dresses. Beyond their joint color story, the pair also sported similar aesthetics, both going for skintight LBDs, slicked-back hairdos, and narrow sunglasses (also in black, of course).

In terms of accessories, Bieber and Hadid both chose hoop earrings and finished their respective looks with noir footwear. For Bieber, that meant satin pumps with a built-in ankle bracelet. Hadid, meanwhile, changed out of the pointed-toe heels she wore during the Saint Laurent fashion show earlier that day. Instead, she opted for a pair of knee-high leather beauties, cheekily named the Vodka Boot.

Even while matching, the supermodel duo was still able to effectively represent each of their individual aesthetics. Hadid, who's widely known for her 1990s fixation, looked like she time-traveled from that exact era.

She also styled her curve-hugging dress with several other period-appropriate accessories, in the form of oversize hoop earrings and thick gold bangles.

Bella Hadid arrives at Zoe Kravitz's house in Paris for the Saint-Laurent after-party at Paris Fashion Week on March 11.

True to form, Hadid styled her look with '90s-era accessories.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As a certified Saint Laurent fangirl, the star was inclined to sport one of the brand's handbags (these days, she rarely wears anything else). Hadid traded in her cherished Sac De Jour for a sleek $2,000 shoulder bag, called the Voltaire Mini.

Bieber, too, reverted to her designated emotional support outfit, styling her thigh-skimming bodycon with an '80s-style leather bomber jacket, also from the brand. The styling choice could easily be called "the Bieber special," as the model has been wearing leather bombers regularly for months now. She's so obsessed with them, in fact, that she's widely credited with their recent rise to popularity.

She skipped out on a handbag for the evening, but Bieber still sported a statement accessory of her own: a pair of yellow gold Tiffany Lock Earrings. Though delicate in design, the sparklers are more than double the price of Hadid's bag, ringing in at a cool $4,600.

Hailey Bieber attending the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at on March 11, 2025 in Paris,

Bieber styled LBD with her favorite outerwear trend, the leather bomber jacket.

(Image credit: Associated Press)

Even next to stars like Kate Moss, on-screen/off-screen couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, and Zoë Kravitz—who hosted the event—these two were still the best-dressed girls in the room.

