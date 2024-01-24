Kitten-Heeled Boots Are Taking Over My Instagram Saved Folder

Boots are the backbone of my wardrobe any time of year, but my deep love for all types of them peaks in the colder seasons. I try to incorporate trendy and classic leaning styles into my wardrobe each year to build a collection that will stand the test of time. This season, my eyes are set on kitten-heeled boots as my preferred winter shoe trend— the only type of heel that we deem genuinely appropriate for the daytime.

Typically measuring below two inches, kitten heels give the illusion of height without the pain and discomfort of wearing a heel. Designer brands like Valentino and Altuzarra co-signed the trend by including a slew of shorter-heeled styles in their Spring 2024 collections. Lower heels are not only very much "in" right now, but the kitten-heeled boot is one of the easiest ways to transition into the heel silhouette while the temperatures barely hover above freezing. Choose from ankle boots, the most common shape with this heel size, or try out knee-high boots, perfect for layering under jeans and skirts.

Ahead, shop 17 pairs of boots with heels comfortable enough that you won't feel them at all. Offerings hail from ultra-luxury brands like The Row and Jil Sander to more accessible options you can wear regularly.

Shop The Best Kitten-Heeled Boots

Banana Republic Valais Leather Ankle Boot $300 at Banana Republic You can't go wrong with a classic ankle boot like this pair from Banana Republic (the brand behind many of the amazing basics in my closet).

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $478 at Reformation If Taylor Swift loves knee-high boots from Reformation, I love boots from Reformation. The singer hasn't been spotted in this pair of knee-high boots yet, but I have a feeling it won't be long until we see her style them. They're available in sizes 5 through 11, including half-sizes, and a few different shades like black, olive green, and white.

Madewell The Idris Ankle Boot in Leather $178 at Madewell Not all kitten heel boots need to have a stiletto heel. This pair from Madewell is a bit western inspired with the toe shape. The elongated silhouette will also make your legs look longer if you team them with a pair of high-waisted black or gray jeans.

Silent D Erena Kitten-Heel Boots $260 at Anthropologie A little bit country and a little bit cool, this pair of suede knee-high boots from Silent D at Anthropologie come highly recommended from buyers themselves. "These are glamorous, buttery soft, slip on boots," wrote one reviewer. Shop them in five colors and in sizes four through 12.

Neil J. Rogers Seta Stretch Boot $995 at Neil J. Rogers "I personally own this pair of boots from Neil J. Rogers and I have logged many a 14-hour day in them with little-to-no foot pain. They hug my leg so perfectly and seamlessly that I've worn them underneath jeans and skirts without any discomfort. They look sexy thanks to the sleek silhouette but the low heel means that they're incredibly comfortable." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Mango Leather boots with kitten heels (silver) $140 at Mango Silver footwear was one of my favorite trends from 2023, and this pair of boots from Mango proves that it's still going strong. They also come in black if you're not into the flashy footwear thing.

Jeffrey Campbell Bow Bootie $230 at Nordstrom Bows are everywhere—even on our boots! This pair from Jeffrey Campbell adds a little edge to the coquette trend.

TOTEME + NET SUSTAIN The Slim Crinkled Patent-Leather Knee Boots $1130 at Net-a-Porter Sleek and shiny, this pair of boots from. Toteme means business. They come in three color varieities—this patent-leather black option, a chocolate brown alternative, and a matte black version. This shiny option is the only one with every size in stock, so shop them before they sell out.

By Anthropologie Western Boots $240 at Anthropologie Western boots continue to trend—I'm wearing a pair as I write this—and this option from Anthropologie's own brand is a great way to test them out for yourself. They come in two colors—this tan suede and a black version—and in sizes five through 10.5.

STAUD Wally Foldover Boots $550 at Shopbop Staud's Wally boot was the one that got me invested in the kitten heel boot trend, and this foldover version feels like a fresh update to the classic style.

Schutz Maryann Leather Studded Booties $218 at Saks Fifth Avenue Studs on my black booties? Yes please! This pair from Schutz are perfect for wearing with a dress and tights or with jeans for a touch of sparkle. They also come in silver if you're after a bolder finish.

Jil Sander 30mm leather ankle boots $1500 at Farfetch I'm picturing wearing these white boots like this pair from Jil Sander with a pair of leather trousers now, and with a printed sun dress come summer. The wider design on the calf is so editorial.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Tatum Suede Ankle Boots $395 at Net-a-Porter I love Loeffler Randall's heels (they're so comfortable), so this pair of boots from their footwear line caught my eye as I was scrolling through Net-a-Porter's selection. The slanted heel is so chic and adds something different to the silhouette. You can shop them now in sizes five through 11, including half-sizes.

Roger Vivier Virgule Bow-Embellished Suede Ankle Boots $1495 at Moda Operandi Another day, another bow to add into my collection. This time, the bow in question comes in the form of this very sweet pair of Roger Vivier heeled booties.

BY FAR Este Leather Ankle Boots $540 at Net-a-Porter $540 at NET-A-PORTER $540 at NET-A-PORTER BY FAR makes boots that nearly everyone in the Marie Claire office swears by, so this cream-colored pair naturally caught my attention. They feel very '70s-inspired to me, so I would wear them with wider-leg jeans or something floral to match the vibe.

Aeyde Zoe Ankle Boots $495 at Shopbop Aeyde is one of those brands that always seems to have the exact boot I'm looking for. This pair is just that: an easy-to-style pair that is elevated courtesy of the suede material.