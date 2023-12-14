I'm a simple shopper: If I see the same piece popping up repeatedly on my favorite celebrities, I will shop it in a way that works for my wardrobe. Right now, the piece in question is the perfect pair of knee-high boots. The celebrity in question? None other than Taylor Swift. The singer has been wearing knee-high boots all season long, from on-stage at the Eras Tour to many nights spent dining in lower Manhattan when she's not performing to tens of thousands of fans. The singer teaches a masterclass on how to style knee-high boots, and I'm sitting in the front row.
Swift's style is the epitome of relatable chic, so it makes sense that she's been wearing one of fall 2023's trendiest shoe silhouettes on repeat. Even better is the fact that she's constantly spotted in the same pairs over and over—in true outfit-repeater fashion—and that those brands are accessible ones like Reformation. She's wearing the same boots I could wear on any day, and her picks are still in stock so that I can snag a pair for myself. She also styles them with pieces we own, like cozy sweater dresses and leather shackets.
Ahead, I've broken down a few of Taylor's recent ensembles featuring the boot in question and not only shopped out the exact pieces she's wearing (where possible—the star is pretty mum when it comes to her exact picks), but I also break down how you can channel a similar look on your own. Keep scrolling for all of the details.
Paired With a Shearling Jacket and a Mini Skirt
Taylor proved that mini skirts, especially those from Miu Miu, as hers is, can be appropriate for colder weather, as long as you style them with warmer accessories like a shearling jacket—hers is from GANT—a pair of sheer black tights, and some knee-high boots. These burgundy boots from Reformation are her favorites for the fall season, and it's not hard to see why. With a stacked 85mm heel (three-and-a-half inches) and an easy pull-on design, they're great for daily—or nightly—wear. She accessorized her ensemble with a tan shoulder bag from Saint Laurent.
With An Oversized Sweater
The key to an ideal fall outfit? Relying on your staples. Swift opted for an oversized rugby sweater from Stella McCartney with a pair of deep brown vintage Prada boots while in New York City in late October. A simple crossbody bag makes this perfect for an elevated everyday ensemble. Opting for a pre-styled sweater dress with a collared shirt underneath is a great way to achieve the low-key look.
Alongside a Coordinating Leather Shacket and Denim Cutoffs
Master the leather-on-leather look with a pair of black knee-high boots and a leather shacket (the combination of a shirt and a jacket) on the slightly warmer fall and winter days, as Taylor Swift did in early October. She teamed the two statement-making pieces with a pair of light-wash denim cut-off shorts. To make the outfit work for all seasons, consider swapping them out for a denim skirt in the same wash.
With a Simple Sweater Dress
We've already gushed about Swift's love of this Reformation mini dress. The under-$100 piece is still in stock, which is a major win for Swifties everywhere. She teamed the dress with another Reformation favorite, the brand's Nylah Nappa Knee Boot in a gleaming brown croc print.
With an Oversized Blazer
I know this Eras Tour outfit isn't the most wearable, but I would be remiss if I didn't talk about Swift's glittering knee-high boots. They were the stars of the three-hour show. She wore them in different colors throughout the performance, including when she wore them with a bedazzled (dare I say bejeweled) bodysuit and matching blazer during the show's first act. You can get a similar, easier-to-wear look by styling knee-high boots with a mini blazer dress. Or, buy both pieces in a sparkly silver shade for a tremendous holiday-party look.
