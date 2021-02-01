Yes, a Cowboy Boot Is a Wardrobe Essential

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

The original square-toe style, the cowboy boot boasts a rich history. From James Dean and Neil Diamond to Marilyn Monroe, countless icons have donned a pair. Endorsed by bona fide stars and street style stars, it's clear that Western boots aren't just for cowboys. Some of our favorite designers are also giving the cowboy boot their stamp of approval: This season, we saw labels like Isabel Marant, Acne, and Pierre Hardy produce their own version of the beloved shoe. So whether you're pairing yours with jeans or sweats, there's a boot that's right for you.

1. Old West Boots Kaye Boots $132.95 at zappos.com This red, distressed pair with white piping comes in at a great price.

2. Ash Farrow Boots $182.00 at ash.com This studded fringe style with a metal-capped toe will take you from day to night.

3. Miron Crosby Dana Magenta $2295.00 at mironcrosby.com Dolly Parton would definitely approve.

4. Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Printed Western Boot $315.00 at freepeople.com Try this animal print pair from Jeffery Campbell to add some fun to your outfit.

5. Schutz Cicera Boots $178.00 at farfetch.com Pair this faux python pair with an all-black look for a chic take on the cowboy boot.

6. Lucchese Laurelie $295.00 at lucchese.com Pair this tall black boot with a loose-fitting black dress and black tights.

7. Planet Cowboy Psychedelic Yellow Original $425.00 at planetcowboy.com This acidic yellow pair from Planet Cowboy will add the perfect pop of color to your wardrobe.

8. Thursday Boots Country Star $180.00 at thursdayboots.com This white-on-white style from Thursday Boots pairs perfectly with loose-fitting jeans.

9. Toga Pulla Metallic Details Cowboy Boot $396.00 at farfetch.com Western meets The Matrix in this style from Toga Pulla.