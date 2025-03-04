As of Paris Fashion Week's Fall 2025 season, there are now two stylish nights at the museum on the calendar this year. Weeks ahead of the annual Met Gala in May—and days after the 2025 Oscars red carpet wrapped—stars descended on the famed Musée Louvre for an equally chic new event: Le Grand Dîner du Louvre.

The after-hours fundraising gala honors the Louvre's first-ever fashion exhibit, "Louvre Couture," which opened in January and features more than 100 rare looks by 45 designers. To support future installments highlighting craftsmanship from Chanel, Dior, McQueen, and more, Paris Fashion Week's biggest guests called on their couture contacts for a private dinner inside the museum on March 4. There wasn't an over-the-top official dress code like its New York City style counterpart; instead, guests like Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid draped themselves in upscale, Parisian-chic gowns from designers featured inside the exhibit. Anna Sawai glowed in an eyelet lace dress; Keira Knightley embodied elegance in Chanel couture; and supermodels from Taylor Hill to Carla Bruni wore off-the-runway gowns.

For a debut event, Le Grand Dîner du Louvre is already setting a strong style precedent. Keep scrolling to see the most elevated looks from inside the inaugural gala.

Doechii wearing Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh off her sweep at the 2025 Grammys, Doechii channeled her gramophone trophies in a glittering Valentino Couture gown from the Spring 2025 "Vertigineux" collection.

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After sitting front-row for Alaïa's Fall 2025 runway, Naomi Campbell graced Le Grande Dîner du Louvre in a fuchsia overcoat and black evening gown.

Anna Sawai wearing Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shogun star Anna Sawai jetted from Los Angeles (for the 2025 Oscars after-party on Sunday) to Paris (to attend Le Grande Dîner du Louvre) with this sculptural confection waiting for her. She and stylist Karla Welch joined forces to source the eyelet-lace piece from a new designer for the actress: Christian Dior.

Jasmine Tookes wearing Marmar Halim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Supermodel Jasmine Tookes glowed in a golden crushed velvet gown for Le Grande Dîner du Louvre.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Keira Knightley wearing Chanel Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Longtime Chanel girl Keira Knightley let her devotion to the house show at Le Grande Dîner du Louvre, choosing a peplum couture gown from its Fall 2024 collection as her plus-one.

Ashley Graham wearing LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham decided to start Paris Fashion Week with a burst of boss energy. Her method? An oversize suit by LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi paired with heaps of De Beers diamonds.

Jisoo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her Blackpink bandmate Lisa took over the Oscars stage in Los Angeles, Jisoo lit up Le Grande Dîner du Louvre with a sculpted black gown and stunning diamond necklace.

Zoey Deutch wearing Giambattista Valli Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It wouldn't be an evening honoring French couture without a Giambattista Valli number on the lineup. Zoey Deutch did the honors of wearing a dramatic Fall 2024 couture piece combining a bubble skirt, rosette waistband, and billowing train.

Michelle Yeoh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh's brilliant blue 2025 Oscars Balenciaga gown had barely returned to its hanger before she soared over to Paris for Le Grande Dîner du Louvre. Credits for her look haven't been released yet, but the Demna-helmed brand is a likely suspect for her molten black dress and sharp pumps.

Kelly Rutherford wearing Vetements

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Rutherford's ascension from Gossip Girl icon to front-row regular continues with this strong-shouldered Vetements gown, which debuted on the label's Paris runway last September.

Cindy Bruna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no better pairing than a French supermodel and a little black dress, as Cindy Bruna proved with her Le Grande Dîner du Louvre ensemble. With an abdomen-revealing cut and a thigh-high slit, she didn't need to accessorize to make an impact.

Taylor Hill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After getting her fill of Milan Fashion Week at Versace and Etro, Taylor Hill touched down in Paris wearing a futuristic twist on the naked dress trend.

Gemma Chan wearing Jason Wu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something so romantic about the crushed corset gown Gemma Chan and stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray chose for Le Grande Dîner du Louvre. It was definitely a love at first sight selection from designer Jason Wu: The piece only debuted at New York Fashion Week a few weeks ago.

Tyra Banks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyra Banks served her signature smize and a sultry eveningwear look for her appearance at Le Grande Dîner du Louvre. The juxtaposition of her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show-appropriate corset and sequin-coated topcoat is just divine.

Gigi Hadid wearing Moschino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid's first day at Paris Fashion Week brought two majorly chic surprises: a fresh ash blonde dye-job and a Moschino gown that pieced together three dresses in one.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also spent her first day in Paris gearing up for the Alaïa show. But she broke off from her fellow show-goers' itineraries with a black sequin gown that shined all on its own.

Barbara Palvin Sprouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbara Palvin Sprouse bloomed like a lily outside Le Grande Dîner du Louvre, in a semi-sheer gown with overlays resembling a cascade of flower petals.

Carla Bruni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former First Lady of France and current model Carla Bruni swept into Le Grande Dîner du Louvre in an elegant ivory gown with a contrasting black floral illustration—plus matching opera gloves.