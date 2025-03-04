The Best Looks From Le Grande Dîner du Louvre, AKA the French Met Gala
Paris Fashion Week wasn't the only chic event in the City of Light.
As of Paris Fashion Week's Fall 2025 season, there are now two stylish nights at the museum on the calendar this year. Weeks ahead of the annual Met Gala in May—and days after the 2025 Oscars red carpet wrapped—stars descended on the famed Musée Louvre for an equally chic new event: Le Grand Dîner du Louvre.
The after-hours fundraising gala honors the Louvre's first-ever fashion exhibit, "Louvre Couture," which opened in January and features more than 100 rare looks by 45 designers. To support future installments highlighting craftsmanship from Chanel, Dior, McQueen, and more, Paris Fashion Week's biggest guests called on their couture contacts for a private dinner inside the museum on March 4. There wasn't an over-the-top official dress code like its New York City style counterpart; instead, guests like Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid draped themselves in upscale, Parisian-chic gowns from designers featured inside the exhibit. Anna Sawai glowed in an eyelet lace dress; Keira Knightley embodied elegance in Chanel couture; and supermodels from Taylor Hill to Carla Bruni wore off-the-runway gowns.
For a debut event, Le Grand Dîner du Louvre is already setting a strong style precedent. Keep scrolling to see the most elevated looks from inside the inaugural gala.
Doechii wearing Valentino
Fresh off her sweep at the 2025 Grammys, Doechii channeled her gramophone trophies in a glittering Valentino Couture gown from the Spring 2025 "Vertigineux" collection.
Naomi Campbell
After sitting front-row for Alaïa's Fall 2025 runway, Naomi Campbell graced Le Grande Dîner du Louvre in a fuchsia overcoat and black evening gown.
Anna Sawai wearing Dior
Shogun star Anna Sawai jetted from Los Angeles (for the 2025 Oscars after-party on Sunday) to Paris (to attend Le Grande Dîner du Louvre) with this sculptural confection waiting for her. She and stylist Karla Welch joined forces to source the eyelet-lace piece from a new designer for the actress: Christian Dior.
Jasmine Tookes wearing Marmar Halim
Supermodel Jasmine Tookes glowed in a golden crushed velvet gown for Le Grande Dîner du Louvre.
Keira Knightley wearing Chanel Couture
Longtime Chanel girl Keira Knightley let her devotion to the house show at Le Grande Dîner du Louvre, choosing a peplum couture gown from its Fall 2024 collection as her plus-one.
Ashley Graham wearing LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi
Ashley Graham decided to start Paris Fashion Week with a burst of boss energy. Her method? An oversize suit by LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi paired with heaps of De Beers diamonds.
Jisoo
While her Blackpink bandmate Lisa took over the Oscars stage in Los Angeles, Jisoo lit up Le Grande Dîner du Louvre with a sculpted black gown and stunning diamond necklace.
Zoey Deutch wearing Giambattista Valli Couture
It wouldn't be an evening honoring French couture without a Giambattista Valli number on the lineup. Zoey Deutch did the honors of wearing a dramatic Fall 2024 couture piece combining a bubble skirt, rosette waistband, and billowing train.
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh's brilliant blue 2025 Oscars Balenciaga gown had barely returned to its hanger before she soared over to Paris for Le Grande Dîner du Louvre. Credits for her look haven't been released yet, but the Demna-helmed brand is a likely suspect for her molten black dress and sharp pumps.
Kelly Rutherford wearing Vetements
Kelly Rutherford's ascension from Gossip Girl icon to front-row regular continues with this strong-shouldered Vetements gown, which debuted on the label's Paris runway last September.
Cindy Bruna
There's no better pairing than a French supermodel and a little black dress, as Cindy Bruna proved with her Le Grande Dîner du Louvre ensemble. With an abdomen-revealing cut and a thigh-high slit, she didn't need to accessorize to make an impact.
Taylor Hill
After getting her fill of Milan Fashion Week at Versace and Etro, Taylor Hill touched down in Paris wearing a futuristic twist on the naked dress trend.
Gemma Chan wearing Jason Wu
There's something so romantic about the crushed corset gown Gemma Chan and stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray chose for Le Grande Dîner du Louvre. It was definitely a love at first sight selection from designer Jason Wu: The piece only debuted at New York Fashion Week a few weeks ago.
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks served her signature smize and a sultry eveningwear look for her appearance at Le Grande Dîner du Louvre. The juxtaposition of her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show-appropriate corset and sequin-coated topcoat is just divine.
Gigi Hadid wearing Moschino
Gigi Hadid's first day at Paris Fashion Week brought two majorly chic surprises: a fresh ash blonde dye-job and a Moschino gown that pieced together three dresses in one.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also spent her first day in Paris gearing up for the Alaïa show. But she broke off from her fellow show-goers' itineraries with a black sequin gown that shined all on its own.
Barbara Palvin Sprouse
Barbara Palvin Sprouse bloomed like a lily outside Le Grande Dîner du Louvre, in a semi-sheer gown with overlays resembling a cascade of flower petals.
Carla Bruni
Former First Lady of France and current model Carla Bruni swept into Le Grande Dîner du Louvre in an elegant ivory gown with a contrasting black floral illustration—plus matching opera gloves.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
