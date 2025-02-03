"I'm the new hip-hop Madonna, I'm the trap Grace Jones," Doechii raps on her viral hit "Nissan Altima." But on the 2025 Grammys red carpet, Doechii was her incomparable self—a one-of-one talent that critics can no longer call "up and coming" because she has, without question or apologies, fully arrived. "It's Doechii bitch, Miss D-O-E!"

Dressed by stylist Sam Woolf, Doechii wore top-to-toe Thome Browne, including a white button-down shirt underneath a charcoal gray pin-striped gown. The 26-year-old's 2025 Grammys dress featured sculpted protruding hips and was complemented by a matching striped necktie you'd find on a young schoolboy. In short, the rapper successfully merged her “Swamp Princess” spirit with prepster polish.

Doechii in Thom Browne at the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii's gown featured red corseting along the back, and she and Webb chose a pair of hulking stacked platform heels for footwear. As for her 2025 Grammys glam, she wore an ink-black smoky eye and dark glossy red lips. She wore her hair in free-hanging braids with swirling edges that circled around her forehead and brow.

A closer look at the rapper's look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii—who’s up for four awards at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album for her mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, and will later perform on the evening’s stage—has undeniably earned a high-ranking slot on any best-of lists for the

But this is not Doechii’s first time attending the Grammy Awards; the four-time nominee previously attended in 2022, where she chose a big, bold black puffball as her “Alter Ego” for the evening. She wore a dark tulle dress, fit with a plunging bodice and a massive, sculptural skirt made of endless layers of ruffles. Stacked black platform heels and a fringe diamond choker necklace completed her red carpet look.

Doechii at the 2022 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii has firmly established herself as a fashion power player, especially throughout her recent promotion of Alligator Bites, where she’s worn prepster suiting, pleated skirts, and sporty tracksuits from labels like bigwig brands like Gucci and Miu Miu. The musician has a particular soft spot for American designer Thom Browne, wearing his signature stripes, performing onstage with Tyler, the Creator, sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, and walking the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet .

Doechii, in top-to-toe Thom Browne, at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rapper is also a notable champion of under-the-radar fashion brands. During a spotlight event at the Grammys Museum, where Doechii discussed her lauded album and career, she wore a beige pleated mini dress, necktie, and schoolgirl-esque sheer knee-high socks from British-Nigerian designer’s Tolu Coker’s Fall 2024 collection.

Doechii attends Spotlight: Doechii at GRAMMY Museum on December 18, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And with her killer 2025 Grammys look, Doechii adds yet another smash-hit style and cultural moment to her impressive mounting legacy.