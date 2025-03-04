Gigi Hadid Trades Her Signature Rugby Stripes for an Anti-French Girl Jacket at Paris Fashion Week
She went the horse girl route instead.
While the rest of the internet was stealing styling tricks from TikTok, Gigi Hadid was apparently pulling inspiration from my 2012 Pinterest board.
On Feb. 3, she touched down in France for the first day of Paris Fashion Week (likely for an appearance in one of the week's highly-anticipated shows). The Guest In Residence founder was notably without her signature rugby stripes—instead, outfitting herself in a Western-inspired print straight out of the 2010s.
Repping her horse girl title, Hadid chose a fleece-lined jacket covered in a neutral Western print. The Marant Étoile piece looked like something you'd wear with worn-in Levi's to go riding on a crisp fall morning. The model effectively winterized the look, however, with a matching cream-colored beanie that gave the appearance of plush shearling.
Though her jacket felt decidedly '10s, the design is actually much more modern. In fact, fans can shop the recent release via Farfetch for a cool $710.
Her outerwear may have had South-Western origins, but the rest of Hadid's 'fit was all Paris. To keep the statement coat from looking costumey, she anchored it with a smattering of luxe black separates.
Hadid reached for a pair of classic black trousers and wore her best leather loafers—a French favorite footwear style—to match. Hadid then accessorized with a noir scarf around her neck to combat the frigid European temps. The final touch was her overstuffed duffel bag, which was likewise made of inky leather.
This outing marks Hadid's first of the Fall/Winter 2025 fashion month circuit. She sat out both the New York and Milan legs, before finally making an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Last season, the star walked for Vetements, Victoria Beckham, and Rabanne, but there's no word yet on which runways she'll grace this time around.
That said, today's calendar is a stacked one. Beloved designer brands Christian Dior and Alaïa are both showing, followed by The Row, Acne Studios, Tom Ford, and Balmain on Feb. 5. It's anyone's guess which runway she'll walk.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
