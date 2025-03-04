Gigi Hadid Trades Her Signature Rugby Stripes for an Anti-French Girl Jacket at Paris Fashion Week

She went the horse girl route instead.

Gigi Hadid is spotted arriving at her hotel in Paris as she prepares for Paris Fashion Week.
While the rest of the internet was stealing styling tricks from TikTok, Gigi Hadid was apparently pulling inspiration from my 2012 Pinterest board.

On Feb. 3, she touched down in France for the first day of Paris Fashion Week (likely for an appearance in one of the week's highly-anticipated shows). The Guest In Residence founder was notably without her signature rugby stripes—instead, outfitting herself in a Western-inspired print straight out of the 2010s.

Repping her horse girl title, Hadid chose a fleece-lined jacket covered in a neutral Western print. The Marant Étoile piece looked like something you'd wear with worn-in Levi's to go riding on a crisp fall morning. The model effectively winterized the look, however, with a matching cream-colored beanie that gave the appearance of plush shearling.

Gigi Hadid is spotted arriving at her hotel in Paris as she prepares for Paris Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid wore a Western print jacket in Paris, bringing bit of horse girl flare to French fashion week.

Though her jacket felt decidedly '10s, the design is actually much more modern. In fact, fans can shop the recent release via Farfetch for a cool $710.

Dorcas Double-Breasted Coat
Marant Étoile Dorcas Double-Breasted Coat

Her outerwear may have had South-Western origins, but the rest of Hadid's 'fit was all Paris. To keep the statement coat from looking costumey, she anchored it with a smattering of luxe black separates.

Hadid reached for a pair of classic black trousers and wore her best leather loafers—a French favorite footwear style—to match. Hadid then accessorized with a noir scarf around her neck to combat the frigid European temps. The final touch was her overstuffed duffel bag, which was likewise made of inky leather.

Gigi Hadid is spotted arriving at her hotel in Paris as she prepares for Paris Fashion Week.

She styled the look with black basics for a chic, Parisian feel.

This outing marks Hadid's first of the Fall/Winter 2025 fashion month circuit. She sat out both the New York and Milan legs, before finally making an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Last season, the star walked for Vetements, Victoria Beckham, and Rabanne, but there's no word yet on which runways she'll grace this time around.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Paco Rabanne Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France.

Hadid wore striped layers in Rabanne's Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 show in September.

That said, today's calendar is a stacked one. Beloved designer brands Christian Dior and Alaïa are both showing, followed by The Row, Acne Studios, Tom Ford, and Balmain on Feb. 5. It's anyone's guess which runway she'll walk.

