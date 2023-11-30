Beyoncé turned heads with her stunning winter white outfit worn for date night with Jay-Z in London last night. Straight off being number one on your Spotify Wrapped playlist (c’mon, we know you only listened to her and Taylor Swift this year), the star wore a chic, monochrome look that perfectly captured the essence of winter whites. Beyoncé's all-white outfit featured a snowy turtleneck crop top with an attached balaclava hood that framed her newly debuted wavy platinum-blonde hair. She paired it with ivory straight-leg low-rise sweatpant—yes, sweatpants—as well as a casual single-breasted blazer, both from Wardrobe.NYC.
To really hone in on the all-neutral look for date night with the husband, she added a shaggy, cream-colored teddy coat from Max Mara and snow-white boots with a sharp, pointed toe. A literal silver lining to the white-on-white look was in her bag: She finished off her white outfit with a small Brandon Blackwood box bag made of stainless steel.
Monochrome has been a staple for Queen Bey’s OOTDs lately. She rocked a head-to-toe silver look at the Renaissance film premiere this weekend, featuring a Versace gown, silver gloves, strappy heels, and her hotly-debated light hair. Jay-Z also went monochrome, too, while posing with his wife. The music mogul wore a black sweater, wooly hat, and pants combo with a long black coat and black sunglasses. The only pop of contrast was his white tee and white sneakers that perfectly went along with Ms. Knowles’ ensemble.
The elevated, Beyoncé-approved take on whites is welcome all winter. Done right, it's one of the easiest ways to achieve a neat, polished look without much effort. Adding white pieces to your outfit is a great way to achieve a clean and sophisticated look without much effort, especially during the winter season. Beyoncé's elevated take on this trend is particularly inspiring.
To recreate her winter wonderland look, try incorporating some neutral pieces in white, cream, and beige. Don't be afraid to mix and match different textures to create more depth and add interest to your outfit. With this style, you can show your followers that wearing white after Labor Day is a chic and fashionable choice. If you’re looking to replicate Beyoncé's winter wonderland look, make sure to layer in a few neutral pieces you can rely on in white, cream, and beige. Add a variety of textures into the mix to give depth to the outfit and make all your followers believe it is the IT color to wear after Labor Day.
Shop Beyoncé's All-White Outfit
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jewel Elizabeth is a New York-based writer and the blogger behind the sustainable fashion site, RentedThriftedReal.com. She writes about style steals, beauty deals and home decor finds. Jewel regularly writes for Marie Claire, Time, BuzzFeed and Reductress and almost every day on Instagram at @rentedthriftedreal.
-
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Says She’s Figured Out Why She and Her Sisters Have Chosen “Bad Partners” In the Past
She is trying to get her family to consider therapy.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Chloe Bailey Gave Us 'Mean Girls' Deja Vu at Rockefeller Tree Lighting
Merry Christmas, Santa baby.
By Alicia Lutes
-
Natalie Portman Just Endorsed the Low-Rise Resurgence
Using a French-inspired styling trick, Portman proved the pant's chic potential.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Natalie Portman Just Endorsed the Low-Rise Resurgence
Using a French-inspired styling trick, Portman proved the pant's chic potential.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Timothée Chalamet's Leather Pants Are, For Sure, Kylie-Approved
Chalamaniacs, do we think he was influenced by Khy?
By India Roby
-
Julianne Moore's Minimalist Winter Outfit Reminds Us That Sometimes Less Is More
Or, rather, Moore.
By Emma Childs
-
Jennifer Garner Perfects Dopamine Dressing in a Sunny Yellow Blouse
Her bright top instantly put a smile on my face.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Katie Holmes Wears a Green Sweater, Single-Handedly Launching the Pistachio Trend
Barbie pink and cherry red, meet your match:
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Dua Lipa Pulls a Fashion Houdini in a Sheer Dress and Fur Coat
Now you see her, now you don't.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
High-Low Dressing the Kylie Jenner Way: An $1,800 Sweater and $80 Jeans
She sprinkled in a few quiet luxury touches.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Rihanna and Son RZA Coordinate in 2023's Top Trending Shoes
He's only a year old and already a better dresser than me.
By Jewel Elizabeth