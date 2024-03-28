Everyone expected Beyoncé to keep the Western looks coming until Cowboy Carter finally arrived. No one expected what Beyoncé did instead: going the loud luxury route in boldly juxtaposing prints the day before its release.

On Thursday, March 29, Queen Bey posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram account,. (By the looks of it, she appears to have been traveling on a private jet.) For her travel outfit, the legendary performer chose not to adhere to a standard on-the-go look—nor did she wear the cowboy hats and double denim featuring heavily in her album era wardrobe.

Instead, Beyoncé wrapped up in zebra print faux fur from the Attico that nearly swept the floor. The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer masterfully coordinated her fuzzy number with a pair of Jimmy Choo high-knee boots in an abstract zigzag design.

Just hours ahead of her album drop, Beyoncé dressed in a daring zebra print look. (Image credit: Beyoncé)

As for her accessories, she kept the “more is more” theme going with a ginormous purse adorned with white fur and a pair of Dior shades that covered her face.

The only element of her look that involved a touch of simplicity was her black mini dress, decorated with side pockets.

Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Turtleneck Pickleball Dress $195 at Revolve

Beyoncé’s jet-setting look comes just hours before her Cowboy Carter album is set to drop on Friday, March 29. A few weeks ahead of the release, Bey unveiled two songs from the album, "Texas Hold 'Em" and “16 Carriages,” both of which earned her a new historic title.

“I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart,” Beyoncé wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyoncé snuggles up in her zebra printed coat while enjoying a plate of pasta. A photo posted by @beyonce on

Beyoncé has been fairly active on social media in the past few weeks leading up to the album drop, even posting a sneak peek at her Cowboy Carter tracklist yesterday. And yes, a rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” is officially happening.

Beyoncé unveils her official 'Cowboy Carter' tracklist. A photo posted by @beyonce on

When Cowboy Carter drops at midnight, another Western-inspired look is imminent. Unless she goes the Renaissance route—and saves the official visuals for a second tour.