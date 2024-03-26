Bey Day is almost here, and the singer's Western era is just beginning—with a touch of 2024's reigning denim trends.

In the midst of her pivot to country, mere days away from the release of her new album Cowboy Carter, on March 29, Beyoncé celebrated her new era in head-to-toe designer denim. "4 days until act ii COWBOY CARTER," she declared in an Instagram caption.

Beyoncé's latest Cowboy Carter look mixed three major designers—Marine Serre, Y/Project, and Balenciaga—into one denim-on-denim moment. (Image credit: Beyonce.com)

The pop star's promotional photoshoot highlighted a number of independent and experimental luxury brands. Beyoncé wore a pair of Y/Project cut-out jeans, strategically sliced to look like a pair of chaps.

She paired the pants with a Marine Serre Regenerated Denim Jacket, a cropped piece patched together with different denim washes and the brand's signature half moon logo. There's also a subtle nod to Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra with stitched circles on each breast.

The singer accessorized with a white cowboy hat , pointed-toe denim heeled boots, aviator sunglasses, a thick silver chain necklace, a denim Balenciaga Hourglass Small Bag, and of course, an all-American matte red lip.

Beyoncé isn't the first star to embrace the double denim trend this year. At Paris Fashion Week, street style was filled with denim-on-denim looks. And back in the states, celebrities like Sydney Sweeney have tried their own interpretations of the jeans-only look. Bella Hadid is committing to the cowgirl lifestyle, too, and recently wore her own all-denim outfit . Hadid's version featured a Y2K moto jacket silhouette, low-rise jeans, and brown heeled cowboy boots.

For her last pre- Cowboy Carter shoot , Beyoncé wore a black, avant-garde tuxedo with a twangy twist. Instead of a bow tie, she tied a shiny black ribbon around her collar, with a string of diamonds hanging down the center, mimicking a bolo tie. Bey even had a matching ten-gallon hat for the occasion.

