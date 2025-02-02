Billie Eilish Lets Personal Style Take the Lead at the 2025 Grammys
The pop star demonstrated that being true to yourself always works.
Billie Eilish’s coveted wardrobe often errs on the side of "effortlessly cool." By opting for laid-back separates designed with relaxed silhouettes, the singer-songwriter consistently masters the art of balancing fashion and function. So, it is no surprise that she followed her signature style playbook on the 2025 Grammys red carpet.
For the occasion, Eilish celebrated seven new Grammy nominations in a streamlined black-and-white Prada look while staying true to her style and embracing the latest hat trends. Her loosely tailored look featured a button-down shirt layered beneath a collared jacket and roomy trousers adorned with a silver chain. The nine-time Grammy award-winning artist paired her getup with oval Chrome Hearts sunglasses, a sailor hat, and lustrous loafers.
Eilish’s glam tied into her look flawlessly, featuring soft eyeshadow, powdery pink blush, and a swipe of nude lipstick. To complete her look, she tucked her dark locks beneath her cap.
Given the fact that Eilish is set to take the stage this evening—alongside a handful of other stars like Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter—it’s likely that the pop star will deliver another memorable outfit in line with her quick change at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards last year where she wore a Chrome Hearts Barbie varsity jacket stitched with satin sleeves and a black wool bodice. Stylist Andrew Mukamal paired the vintage-inspired layer alongside a Willy Chavarria button-down shirt, a skinny tie, baggy trousers, and chunky combat boots.
Later in the night, before belting her heart out to her chart-topping song, "What Was I Made For," Eilish got all dolled up in a polished costume inspired by Barbie’s 1965-era Poodle Parade outfit. Mukamal dressed Eilish in an olive-green frock adorned with a bubblegum pink collar. The stylist topped off Eilish’s retro look with a tweed coat, pointy pumps, and a satin head scarf.
On the heels of her 2024 Grammys performance, Eilish added yet another praise-worthy ensemble to her fashion file, courtesy of stylist Spencer Singer. While walking across the Oscars red carpet, she championed Chanel while wearing a black blazer, a white blouse, and a tweed skirt. The star carried a houndstooth handbag to match, finishing off her school-girl outfit with preppy Mary Janes and socks.
While Eilish always dresses for the occasion, she still manages to demonstrate a strong sense of personal style—and that’s an accomplishment that undoubtedly deserves an award in itself.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
-
Beyoncé Makes History As the First Black Woman to Win a Grammy in the Country Category in 50 Years
All hail Queen Bey!
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Gracie Abrams Is so Bridal-Coded on the Grammys Red Carpet
I love this custom look, I'm (not) sorry!
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Grammys Red Carpet Look Leaves Quite An Impression
The pint-sized pop star oozed glamour from every pore at her first-ever Grammy Awards.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gracie Abrams Is So Bridal-Coded in Butter Yellow Chanel on the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
I love this custom look, I'm (not) sorry!
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Chappell Roan Pulls Vintage 2003 Jean-Paul Gaultier for the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
She's "HOT TO GO!" and ready to win.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Is Kaia Gerber Hiding a Halloween Costume Under Her Chic Black Blazer?
The model attended Billie Eilish's Halloween party in a seriously sleek outfit.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Gucci Tapped Billie Eilish to Launch First Animal-Free Bag
The Italian fashion house takes a big leap toward sustainability.
By Jewel Elizabeth Published