Billie Eilish Lets Personal Style Take the Lead at the 2025 Grammys

Billie Eilish’s coveted wardrobe often errs on the side of "effortlessly cool." By opting for laid-back separates designed with relaxed silhouettes, the singer-songwriter consistently masters the art of balancing fashion and function. So, it is no surprise that she followed her signature style playbook on the 2025 Grammys red carpet.

For the occasion, Eilish celebrated seven new Grammy nominations in a streamlined black-and-white Prada look while staying true to her style and embracing the latest hat trends. Her loosely tailored look featured a button-down shirt layered beneath a collared jacket and roomy trousers adorned with a silver chain. The nine-time Grammy award-winning artist paired her getup with oval Chrome Hearts sunglasses, a sailor hat, and lustrous loafers.

Billie Eilish arrives at the 2025 Grammy awards in a straightforward uniform. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eilish’s glam tied into her look flawlessly, featuring soft eyeshadow, powdery pink blush, and a swipe of nude lipstick. To complete her look, she tucked her dark locks beneath her cap.

A closer look at Eilish's gorgeous glam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the fact that Eilish is set to take the stage this evening—alongside a handful of other stars like Chappell Roan , Charli XCX , and Sabrina Carpenter —it’s likely that the pop star will deliver another memorable outfit in line with her quick change at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards last year where she wore a Chrome Hearts Barbie varsity jacket stitched with satin sleeves and a black wool bodice. Stylist Andrew Mukamal paired the vintage-inspired layer alongside a Willy Chavarria button-down shirt, a skinny tie, baggy trousers, and chunky combat boots.

On the 2024 Grammys red carpet, Eilish put a sporty twist on her Barbie-inspired look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the night, before belting her heart out to her chart-topping song, "What Was I Made For," Eilish got all dolled up in a polished costume inspired by Barbie’s 1965-era Poodle Parade outfit . Mukamal dressed Eilish in an olive-green frock adorned with a bubblegum pink collar. The stylist topped off Eilish’s retro look with a tweed coat, pointy pumps, and a satin head scarf.

While performing on the 2024 Grammys stage, Eilish embraced a full-on Barbiecore moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the heels of her 2024 Grammys performance, Eilish added yet another praise-worthy ensemble to her fashion file, courtesy of stylist Spencer Singer . While walking across the Oscars red carpet , she championed Chanel while wearing a black blazer, a white blouse, and a tweed skirt. The star carried a houndstooth handbag to match, finishing off her school-girl outfit with preppy Mary Janes and socks.

Although Eilish typically favors pants, she slipped into a tweed skirt at the 96th Academy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Eilish always dresses for the occasion, she still manages to demonstrate a strong sense of personal style—and that’s an accomplishment that undoubtedly deserves an award in itself.