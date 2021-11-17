Nordstrom's Black Friday 2021 Sale: Our Picks

One of the biggest sales of the year has begun!

Nordstrom Black Friday
Nordstrom's sales are always that of mythic proportions, and their Black Friday 2021 sale is no exception. And we're ready! If you're eager beavers like we are, you can already start checking out the sampling of Nordstrom's sale products, including great buys from our favorite brands here at Marie Claire—like Alex Mill, Hunter boots, Free People and Eileen Fisher, all up to 40 percent off. 

We already have our eyes on some winter boots, cozy sweaters for the long season ahead, and a fresh yoga set for New Year's workout routines. And don't even get us started on beauty...Kate Somerville, anyone?

Nordstrom will be adding new inventory every day until November 26, so watch this space. Whether you're treating yourself to something you've been eyeing all year or thinking of getting a head start on the holidays, there are already great offerings from their men's and home categories as well for everyone on your list. The bottom line? Don't sleep on Nordstrom's Black Friday deals, they may be the best ones yet. Check out some of our favorites below:

Hunter Original Play Speckled Platform Waterproof Rain Boot

Alex Mill Hank Rib Sweater

Kate Somerville Dermalquench Liquid Lift® Advanced Hydration Treatment

Free People Easy Street Tunic

Girlfriend Collective High Waist 7/8 Leggings

Eileen Fisher Band Collar Jacket

Cinnamon Projects Chord Brass Incense Burner

Barbour Hollingworth Quilted Jacket

Cowshed Cosy Votive Candle

UGG Oh Yeah Slingback Slipper

Levi's Women's Puffer Jacket

Reformation Bliss Rib High Slit Tank Dress

Our Place Always Pan Set

Happy Spritz Namaste Ninja Essential Oil Face Mist

Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote

Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses

Bala Silicone & Recycled Steel Power Ring

Kiehl's Grooming Solutions Bar Soap

Hanky Panky 5-Pack Low Rise Lace Thongs

