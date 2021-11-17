Nordstrom's Black Friday 2021 Sale: Our Picks
One of the biggest sales of the year has begun!
By The Editors
Nordstrom's sales are always that of mythic proportions, and their Black Friday 2021 sale is no exception. And we're ready! If you're eager beavers like we are, you can already start checking out the sampling of Nordstrom's sale products, including great buys from our favorite brands here at Marie Claire—like Alex Mill, Hunter boots, Free People and Eileen Fisher, all up to 40 percent off.
We already have our eyes on some winter boots, cozy sweaters for the long season ahead, and a fresh yoga set for New Year's workout routines. And don't even get us started on beauty...Kate Somerville, anyone?
Nordstrom will be adding new inventory every day until November 26, so watch this space. Whether you're treating yourself to something you've been eyeing all year or thinking of getting a head start on the holidays, there are already great offerings from their men's and home categories as well for everyone on your list. The bottom line? Don't sleep on Nordstrom's Black Friday deals, they may be the best ones yet. Check out some of our favorites below:
