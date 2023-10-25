Blake Lively, everyone’s fave fashion goddess , AKA Serena Van Der Woodsen , AKA Mrs. Reynolds , AKA the queen of the Red Carpet , showed us how to master monochrome this week. Stepping out in New York City with her husband Ryan Reynolds, Lively wore an all-blue outfit that consisted of approximately 50 shades of blue (well, by our count, it was more like four but allow this pun, please?). Her “bloutfit” was a master lesson in one-shade dressing; Lively wore deep navy, bright cobalt, heathered cornflower, and washed denim together for a great hi-low street style ‘fit.

Let’s start from the bottom up. Lively donned a pair of light-wash denim trousers with a slightly baggy, boyfriend fit— the silhouette of the season . This cut is loose and easy to wear for fall activities. She matched them with a heathered cornflower blue hoodie with a white drawstring cord at the neckline. To keep her warm on strolls with the hubby, she added an oversized wool topcoat (who is not wearing oversized right now?) in a traditional navy blue. Speaking of Reynolds, he clearly got the monochrome memo, too: The Deadpool actor twinned alongside Lively in an all-gray outfit consisting of a slate beanie, smoke-colored shacket, dark front-pleat trousers, and light sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she did wear brown chunky loafers and tortoise aviator sunglasses, she kept true to blue in her handbag. Topping the look off, she rocked the trend of chunky chains by adding a crossbody quilted Chanel bag in Navy Blue with braided gold hardware.

Forget grey. If you want to create your own “bloutfit,” see below for the best blue buys we recommend.