Blake Lively Doubles Down on the Lingerie Dressing Trend With See-Through Florals and Versace Boxer Shorts

When method dressing meets naked dressing.

Blake Lively wearing Versace for the 'It Ends With Us' press tour in New York City August 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
India Roby
By
published
in News

Like many stars before her, Blake Lively has been all for dressing the part in weeks leading up to the release of her highly-anticipated drama It Ends With Us. Taking literal cues from her character, florist Lily Bloom, the Blake Brown founder has so far styled herself in florals for every press appearance, from embellished Canadian tuxedos to back-to-back floral gowns. In her latest appearance over the weekend, Lively made a number of outfit changes once again—and one incorporating the lingerie dressing trend bloomed even brighter than the others.

Blake Lively wearing Christopher John Rogers for the 'It Ends With Us' press tour in New York City August 2024

Blake Lively stepped out on Sunday, August 4, wearing a mix of florals and polka dots by Christopher John Rogers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday, August 4, Lively was spotted in New York City hitting up an evening press stop for the movie. She arrived at the Manhattan-based event wearing a rainbow-colored button-up blouse worn off the shoulder and matching cargo pants from Christopher John Rogers, which were studded all over with jumbo-sized petunia flowers. She layered the designer's black-and-white polka dot halter dress for contrast and threw on black, open-toed Christian Louboutin sandals.

If you haven't noticed already, Lively is a fan of a good outfit change (or two…even three…). Shortly after her arrival, the Gossip Girl alum left the venue not long after in an entirely different look. She swapped her elaborately layered ensemble for head-to-toe Versace from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Lively styled the look almost exactly how it was presented on the runway: She stepped out in the brand's see-through, floral-embellished tank top styled with a '90s pink bralette underneath. She also wore a pair of light-wash boyfriend jeans, which came studded all over with clusters of pearls and jewels.

Blake Lively wearing Versace for the 'It Ends With Us' press tour in New York City August 2024

Blake Lively showed off a sliver of her Versace boxers while promoting It Ends With Us in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

X Revolve Kelsey Chainmail Top
Kelsey Randall x Revolve Kelsey Chainmail Top

Free People pink bralette
Free People Intimately Fp Collagen Yarn Triangle Bralette

Embellished Straight-Leg Jeans
Versace Embellished Straight-Leg Jeans

The actress completed her look for the evening with nude Christian Louboutin pumps, stacks of thick gold bracelets, and a chunky gold chain necklace.

But the highlight of Lively's outfit—aside from her homage to her upcoming project with tons of floral references—is what she wore under her jeans. She showed off a sliver of her pink and black, logo-adorned Versace boxers—a subtle nod to the controversial "underwear as outerwear" trend constantly seen on both A-listers and the catwalks.

Bella High Heel Mule
Black Suede Studio Bella High Heel Mule

Versace boxers
Versace Culotte High-Waisted Rib-Knit Boyshort

Her glam for the night included a glossy pink lip and her blonde tresses worn down in loose waves.

Lively isn't the only celebrity to endorse lingerie dressing, though she takes a more laid-back approach to the divisive styling method. Recently, stars like Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, and even Kristen Stewart have been opting to reveal their underwear. (Think exposed bralettes paired with garter belts or printed scarves worn as tops with matching briefs.)

Not every lingerie outfit is done the same. As seen on Jennifer Lawrence and Zendaya, for instance, boxer shorts have hit the street style front both on the city sidewalks and in press appearances. The exposed boxer shorts, beloved for their "tomboyish" impact on an off-duty outfit, are usually styled in two daring but equally stylish ways: Either worn solo with a casual shirt or similarly to Blake Lively's, layered underneath baggy bottoms. No matter how you style it, the boxer short trend makes for the perfect summer outfit whether you're on a press tour like Blake Lively or relaxing at home.

Shop Boxer Shorts Inspired by Blake Lively

Stretch Cotton Rib Boxers
SKIMS Stretch Cotton Rib Boxers

Logo-Embroidered Striped Boxer Shorts
Miu Miu Logo-Embroidered Striped Boxer Shorts

Greca Border Boxer Briefs
Versace Greca Border Boxer Briefs

Logo-Waistband Boxer Shorts
Fleur du Mal Logo-Waistband Boxer Shorts

Topics
Blake Lively
India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸