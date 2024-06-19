It's not just thrifty fashion lovers who are twisting, tying, and DIY-ing shawls into shirts. Hailey Bieber is also wearing the viral scarf top trend that creates a strapless shirt out of a bandana. And because she's Hailey Bieber, a certified beauty mogul with an affinity for going pantsless, she's wearing it with nothing but underwear.

Reminding her followers that Rhode's blush is available for purchase on Thursday, June 20—as if beauty lovers trying summer's blush trends could forget—Bieber shared snaps from a down-to-earth photoshoot on Instagram. The outdoor shots, taken by Sean Thomas and styled by Dani Michelle, feature Bieber standing in golden hour light, dressed in a blue and white floral scarf top grazing her pregnant belly. (She's expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, in case you somehow missed it.) Underneath, she wears a pair of flower-printed briefs. To top it all off, she has her megawatt eternity ring and a coquette ribbon headband.

Hailey Bieber sent her followers a reminder about Rhode's upcoming blush launch in nothing but a floral scarf top and matching briefs. (Image credit: @haileybieber / Sean Thomas Photo)

"[J]ust cute things," Bieber captioned her photos with a handful of butterfly and heart emojis. The only item credited in her look was the pretty pink blush on her cheeks—the one that she formulated for over two years at Rhode. "[W]earing @rhode blush in piggy, launching tomorrow 9am pt," she added.

Artfully tied scarf tops are more than "cute things." They're a trend that started surging in 2021, with help from viral TikToks instructing viewers how folding a scarf just so can create a one-of-a-kind shirt. Creators tried the look with everything from thrift store finds to Hermès silks. Unlike the app's overly casual idea of an easy summer work outfit, these videos' real-life practicality have had an offline effect. In the intervening years, brands have picked up the thread by designing ready-made bandana tops and oversize, foldable scarves alike.

In close-ups, Bieber is wearing Rhode's Pocket Blush in the shade Piggy, plus a coquette ribbon headband. (Image credit: @haileybieber / Sean Thomas Photo)

Bieber chose to advertise her new blush with all the hallmarks of her personal style, before and during pregnancy. The model is known for her love of oversize tops and teeny tiny bottoms—or none at all. Events Coachella to Rhode activations are her stage to make case after case for the pantsless trend, a favorite in a celebrity circle including Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa.

Hailey Bieber has proven her favorite silhouettes are perfectly functional as maternity apparel, too. Since revealing her pregnancy earlier this spring, Bieber has worn everything from maternity crop tops and a vintage biker jacket (for a concert), to strapless maternity suits (for a day at Rhode HQ) to sweatshirts and microshorts (for a very relatable Instagram post about her lower back pain). In another pregnant selfie, she wears what looks like a shorts jumpsuit with an oversize jacket. Today's post shows she's not backing down from what she likes to wear as her maternity style era rolls on. In fact, she's doubling down.

Bieber has kept up her affinity for microshorts even during pregnancy. Last week, she talked about the realities of carrying her child while posting in tiny black maternity shorts. (Image credit: Courtesy of Hailey Bieber / Instagram)

Below, shop scarf tops—and scarves that can be tied into tops—with Bieber's same undone ease.

Shop Scarves Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Madewell x Lisa Says Gah! Oversized Silk Bandana $55 at Madewell