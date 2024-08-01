Blake Lively Packs a Bouquet of Three Floral Dresses Into One Day
She's committed to quick outfit changes for the 'It Ends With Us' press tour.
After serving a steady stream of head-turning looks for Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively is back for more. Promotion for her latest project, It Ends With Us, is underway and the Blake Brown hair brand founder took her press tour fashion into overdrive on July 31. In just one day, Blake Lively wore three floral dresses, all of them somehow remixing the timeless print back-to-back-to-back.
Lively kicked off her Wednesday morning in New York's Upper West Side for her first interview of the day. For the occasion, she wore a silk white dress decorated all over with multicolored florals and vibrant green leaves. The gown featured a halter top and a deep V-neckline, along with a tiered breezy maxi skirt.
She paired her look with dangling diamond earrings and a stack of wooden bracelets on one wrist. A pair of pale pink Christian Louboutin heels, with the open-toed satin pumps embellished with ruffles at the ankle, tied the whole outfit together.
Lively's glam included a glossy pink lip and her blonde hair worn in a low wavy ponytail. She also played into her day of florals down to her fingertips, with a micro-floral manicure endorsing the nail sticker trend.
Not long after, Lively did a quick-change and went the whimsical route for her next look. She stepped out in a sleeveless baby blue number from the New York-based brand Dauphinette. The top half of her elaborate ensemble was decorated with yellow flowers, music notes, and cartoon fairies. The bottom of her dress came with a rainbow color-block skirt made completely out of wispy feathers.
She styled the feathery frock with an even more dramatic statement earring and multi-colored sequined Christian Louboutin pumps. She also added a bejeweled belt at the waist.
Lively didn't stop there. The Gossip Girl star ended the day with yet another statement look—and arguably her most vibrant dress out of them all. She headed down from the Upper West Side to the Meatpacking District in a beaded mini dress, also designed by Dauphinette. Her look featured an abstract pattern of blue rainbow fish and lily pads—perhaps, a cheeky reference to her character in the film, Lily Bloom—and a contrasting red-and-yellow fringe hem.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
She matched her teeny tiny dress with a Judith Leiber mushroom bag and ruby red pumps and replaced her diamond earrings for coordinating beaded blue hoops. Later in the evening, Lively also layered a bedazzled Dauphinette coat on top, tying the beaded look together.
Dresses aside, she recently livened up the classic print in a double denim moment earlier this week. In a set of newly-released images from the film's set, Lively wore a three-piece Canadian tuxedo, with her denim jacket, flared jeans, and matching bralette studded all over in rhinestones roses.
Blake Lively is taking method-dressing to the very extreme in light of her forthcoming movie It Ends With Us. In it, the actor plays a florist named Lily Bloom, making her floral press fashion all the more intentional and playful.
Shop Floral Dresses Inspired by Blake Lively
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Hamptons Outfit Is Peak "Rich Mom"
Her love don't cost a thing, but her outfit does.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Lady Gaga Apparently Spit Up Her Coffee When She Heard Joaquin Phoenix Sing
Probably not the exact reaction he hoped for.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Blake Lively’s Micro Floral Manicure Combines Two Huge Summer Nail Trends
Pretty and pink.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's White Midi Dress and $6,400 Dior Bag Are the Epitome of the "Rich Mom" Aesthetic
Her love don't cost a thing, but her outfit does.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa Tackles Festival Fashion in the Sheer Top Trend and 2024's Rising It Sneaker
Turns out, a sheer halter top and bright red sneakers are a perfect match.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Upgrades Her Yoga Pants With a Leather Jacket and Kitten Heels
The Rhode skincare founder doesn't mind a throwback.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Ballerinas Aren't Wearing the Balletcore Trend These Days
Stars like Misty Copeland dressed in head-to-toe Chanel instead.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Megan Thee Stallion Brings Her Hot Girl Style to the Kamala Harris Campaign Trail
She supported Vice President Kamala Harris in a cropped blue suit.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Doubles Down on the Butter Yellow Trend With a Relaxed T-Shirt and Madewell Bag
The shade has become a staple in the actress's street style rotation.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Blake Lively, Millennial Style Icon, Revives One of the Early 2000s' Biggest Denim Trends
She's also method dressing at the same time.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Reese Witherspoon Gets a Head Start on Fall 2024's Wide-Leg Denim Trend
It's not even September, but stars are dusting off their blue jeans.
By Julia Gray Published