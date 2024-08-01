After serving a steady stream of head-turning looks for Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively is back for more. Promotion for her latest project, It Ends With Us, is underway and the Blake Brown hair brand founder took her press tour fashion into overdrive on July 31. In just one day, Blake Lively wore three floral dresses, all of them somehow remixing the timeless print back-to-back-to-back.

Lively kicked off her Wednesday morning in New York's Upper West Side for her first interview of the day. For the occasion, she wore a silk white dress decorated all over with multicolored florals and vibrant green leaves. The gown featured a halter top and a deep V-neckline, along with a tiered breezy maxi skirt.

Blake Lively kicked off the It Ends With Us press tour in New York City with a white halter floral gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She paired her look with dangling diamond earrings and a stack of wooden bracelets on one wrist. A pair of pale pink Christian Louboutin heels, with the open-toed satin pumps embellished with ruffles at the ankle, tied the whole outfit together.

Lively's glam included a glossy pink lip and her blonde hair worn in a low wavy ponytail. She also played into her day of florals down to her fingertips, with a micro-floral manicure endorsing the nail sticker trend.

Not long after, Lively did a quick-change and went the whimsical route for her next look. She stepped out in a sleeveless baby blue number from the New York-based brand Dauphinette. The top half of her elaborate ensemble was decorated with yellow flowers, music notes, and cartoon fairies. The bottom of her dress came with a rainbow color-block skirt made completely out of wispy feathers.

Blake Lively did a quick outfit change after her interview, changing into a feathery Dauphinette number. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She styled the feathery frock with an even more dramatic statement earring and multi-colored sequined Christian Louboutin pumps. She also added a bejeweled belt at the waist.

Lively didn't stop there. The Gossip Girl star ended the day with yet another statement look—and arguably her most vibrant dress out of them all. She headed down from the Upper West Side to the Meatpacking District in a beaded mini dress, also designed by Dauphinette. Her look featured an abstract pattern of blue rainbow fish and lily pads—perhaps, a cheeky reference to her character in the film, Lily Bloom—and a contrasting red-and-yellow fringe hem.

Blake Lively's final outfit change of the day referenced her character Lily Bloom with a beaded mini dress by Dauphinette. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She matched her teeny tiny dress with a Judith Leiber mushroom bag and ruby red pumps and replaced her diamond earrings for coordinating beaded blue hoops. Later in the evening, Lively also layered a bedazzled Dauphinette coat on top, tying the beaded look together.

In the evening, Blake Lively threw on a rainbow-studded bejeweled jacket to complete her vibrant look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dresses aside, she recently livened up the classic print in a double denim moment earlier this week. In a set of newly-released images from the film's set, Lively wore a three-piece Canadian tuxedo, with her denim jacket, flared jeans, and matching bralette studded all over in rhinestones roses.

Blake Lively is taking method-dressing to the very extreme in light of her forthcoming movie It Ends With Us. In it, the actor plays a florist named Lily Bloom, making her floral press fashion all the more intentional and playful.

