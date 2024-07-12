Jennifer Lawrence might not be in London for Wimbledon, but she channeled the tennis spirit from thousands of miles away in head-to-toe white. At the same time, she may have co-signed a sneaker trend that hasn't been seen in ages.

On Thursday, July 11, Jennifer Lawrence strolled around Manhattan, bracing herself for the city's 90-degree heat by wearing a slightly oversized white button-up shirt. The actress left the top undone and her sleeves rolled up to the elbows to create a relaxed fit. She styled her shirt with matching white micro-mini shorts from The Row.

Jennifer Lawrence paired her Wimbledon whites with chunky, multicolored New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore sneakers on Thursday afternoon. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Beverly Hills x Revolve Oversized Shirt $153 at Revolve

She completed her afternoon look with a sage green Menemsha Fish Market cap, brown tortoise Luv Lou sunglasses, and a black quilted leather Bottega Veneta shoulder bag.

Luv Lou The Poppy Tortoiseshell Sunglasses $160 at Luv Lou

Bottega Veneta Mini Wallace Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag $2,400 at Net-a-Porter

Sporty & Rich Draft Corduroy Snapback Baseball Cap $42 at Nordstrom

Then came the pièce de résistance: the return of a long-lost sneaker trend. Lawrence added a pop of color to her minimal outfit with a chunky pair of multicolored New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 1906R Jade sneakers, which she wore with scrunched-up white Polo Ralph Lauren crew socks.

New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 1906R Jade Sneakers $511 at Farfetch

Souls White Cloud Grip Socks Visit Site

Lawrence's recent 'fit is the epitome of Wimbledon white done right, while her choice in the 2010s-inspired chunky shoe—often referred to as dad sneakers—is aligned with a growing movement on the 2024 trend radar. The ever-evolving silhouette has changed a bit since its initial resurgence in 2018 (remember the Balenciaga Triple S?). Now, the sneakers are going back to their sporty, dad-core roots.

Amidst the rise of styles like the Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s, celebrities have also been finding room for the bulky shoe yet again in their wardrobes—not that it ever truly left for many. Whether it's New Balance or another legacy shoe brand, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, Suki Waterhouse, and even Anne Hathaway have already put their stamp of approval on the once-controversial (but now essential) sneakers in their off-duty appearances.

Even Anne Hathaway is all in for the chunky sneaker revival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From mesh flats to cozy slippers and jelly sandals, Jennifer Lawrence is always on top of shoe trends. Her affinity for comfy platform kicks has long been ingrained into her wardrobe, as evidenced by her street-style sighting just a day before.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Wednesday, July 10, the 33-year-old incorporated the trend into her look with a pair of The Row’s Bonnie Leather sneakers, styled with an oversized Leset shacket and relaxed drawstring trousers.

It's hard to believe that Jennifer Lawrence is actually ditching Wimbledon to walk around the sweltering streets of New York City, but her all-white outfit could be a pregame to the US Open just weeks away. Whether spectating a tennis match or strolling around the block, let Lawrence's outfit at least serve as a reminder of the endless versatility of chunky dad sneakers.

Shop the Sneaker Trend, Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

New Balance Gender Inclusive 530 Sneakers $100 at Nordstrom