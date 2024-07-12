Jennifer Lawrence Revives a Long-Lost Sneaker Trend With a Wimbledon White Set

Her 2010s shoes brought the color to her monochromatic set.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing an all white outfit with a pair of multicolored New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore sneakers in New York City July 2024
(Image credit: Backgrid)
India Roby
By
published
inNews

Jennifer Lawrence might not be in London for Wimbledon, but she channeled the tennis spirit from thousands of miles away in head-to-toe white. At the same time, she may have co-signed a sneaker trend that hasn't been seen in ages.

On Thursday, July 11, Jennifer Lawrence strolled around Manhattan, bracing herself for the city's 90-degree heat by wearing a slightly oversized white button-up shirt. The actress left the top undone and her sleeves rolled up to the elbows to create a relaxed fit. She styled her shirt with matching white micro-mini shorts from The Row.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing an all white outfit with a pair of multicolored New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore sneakers in New York City July 2024

Jennifer Lawrence paired her Wimbledon whites with chunky, multicolored New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore sneakers on Thursday afternoon.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Oversized Shirt
Beverly Hills x Revolve Oversized Shirt

Gunther Short in Cotton
The Row Gunther Shorts

She completed her afternoon look with a sage green Menemsha Fish Market cap, brown tortoise Luv Lou sunglasses, and a black quilted leather Bottega Veneta shoulder bag.

The Poppy - Tortoiseshell
Luv Lou The Poppy Tortoiseshell Sunglasses

Mini Wallace Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
Bottega Veneta Mini Wallace Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

Draft Corduroy Snapback Baseball Cap
Sporty & Rich Draft Corduroy Snapback Baseball Cap

Then came the pièce de résistance: the return of a long-lost sneaker trend. Lawrence added a pop of color to her minimal outfit with a chunky pair of multicolored New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 1906R Jade sneakers, which she wore with scrunched-up white Polo Ralph Lauren crew socks.

X Aimé Leon Dore 1906r

New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 1906R Jade Sneakers

White Cloud Grip Sock
Souls White Cloud Grip Socks

Lawrence's recent 'fit is the epitome of Wimbledon white done right, while her choice in the 2010s-inspired chunky shoe—often referred to as dad sneakers—is aligned with a growing movement on the 2024 trend radar. The ever-evolving silhouette has changed a bit since its initial resurgence in 2018 (remember the Balenciaga Triple S?). Now, the sneakers are going back to their sporty, dad-core roots.

Amidst the rise of styles like the Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s, celebrities have also been finding room for the bulky shoe yet again in their wardrobes—not that it ever truly left for many. Whether it's New Balance or another legacy shoe brand, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, Suki Waterhouse, and even Anne Hathaway have already put their stamp of approval on the once-controversial (but now essential) sneakers in their off-duty appearances.

Anne Hathaway in chunky sneakers, purple cardigan, white pants, and a Birkin bag.

Even Anne Hathaway is all in for the chunky sneaker revival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From mesh flats to cozy slippers and jelly sandals, Jennifer Lawrence is always on top of shoe trends. Her affinity for comfy platform kicks has long been ingrained into her wardrobe, as evidenced by her street-style sighting just a day before.

On Wednesday, July 10, the 33-year-old incorporated the trend into her look with a pair of The Row’s Bonnie Leather sneakers, styled with an oversized Leset shacket and relaxed drawstring trousers.

It's hard to believe that Jennifer Lawrence is actually ditching Wimbledon to walk around the sweltering streets of New York City, but her all-white outfit could be a pregame to the US Open just weeks away. Whether spectating a tennis match or strolling around the block, let Lawrence's outfit at least serve as a reminder of the endless versatility of chunky dad sneakers.

Shop the Sneaker Trend, Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

Nike
Nike V2K Run Sneakers

Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker
New Balance Gender Inclusive 530 Sneakers

Sphere Runner Lace-Up Sneakers
Axel Arigato Sphere Runner Lace-Up Sneakers

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

