Blake Lively Flaunts the Naked Dress Trend in a Champagne Lace Midi
The actress's dress was barely there, but not in the way you might think.
Blake Lively is, famously, her own stylist, and lately, naked dressing has been one of the actress's favorite fashion tricks. Last month, Lively wore 1$9,000-dollar embroidered Valentino jeans that bared her entire legs through carefully placed cut-outs. The month prior, she was spotted in a see-through dress, netted with bridal white pearls. And last night, she found another way to interpret the trend.
Lively attended a press junket for her upcoming movie, It Ends With Us, wearing a champagne beige Michael Kors dress: a floral-lace slip with spaghetti straps. The hue of the lingerie-like look nearly blended in with Lively's skin tone, while the light caramel Guest in Residence cardigan she layered over the top matched her long "bronde" hair. At first glance, Lively looked nude.
Chunky gold rings and a stack of gold bangles from Brent Neale jewelry complemented her bronzy glow as well. The actress added some subtle color with a pair of pointed-toe ice blue Christian Louboutin pumps. In typical Blake Lively fashion, she kept her hair simple with tousled, beachy waves and a deep side part. Her glam was similarly natural, a glossy pink lip and glowy skin.
Observers might have noticed the nearly-naked shade of her dress first, but Lively wanted all the attention on her pumps. "The floral stems on these heels are insane. I wish I had a better picture," she wrote in her Instagram caption, accompanying photos by Guy Aroch.
As the summer continues to heat up, so does the naked dressing phenomenon. This season we've seen the sheer skirt trend take hold of celebrities' closets, from Dakota Johnson sporting a transparent canary yellow midi from Gucci's Cruise 2025 collection to Rihanna rocking a gauzy black skirt from Dior's Spring 2003 archive. Even Katie Holmes put her own spin on see-through, opting for a sophisticated sheer lace skirt set by Chanel. Meanwhile, as reported by WWD, business at YSL boomed after Bella Hadid wore the brand's body-baring naked dress to the Cannes red carpet in May, generating $7.2 million in media impact value (MIV).
But back to Blake. Lively has been taking more style risks this year. She recently wore a maximalist Chanel suit covered in scribbled double-C logos and painterly flowers in shades of turquoise, hot pink, and yellow. And just last week, the star supported her husband Ryan Reynolds at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, wearing a superhero-inspired ruby-red catsuit, custom made by Versace.
Shop the Naked Dress Trend Inspired by Blake Lively
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Hailey Bieber Brings a Naked Dress to Her Baby Shower
And combines it with one of summer's top color trends.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
With Their Twists and Intrigue, You'll Never Know Where These 32 Must-Watch Noir Movies Are Going
From Old Hollywood classics to recent hit thrillers.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Kate and William Reportedly Felt "Pettiness" and "Jealousy" Because of Meghan’s Initial Popularity
"There were whispers..."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber Brings Summer's Butter Yellow Trend to a Naked Dress for Her Baby Shower
And combines it with one of summer's top color trends.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Handles Business Wearing Her Favorite Denim Trend and a $20,000 Birkin Bag
New J.Lo, same jeans.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa Stacks $166,000-Worth of Tiffany Necklaces Over Her Cut-Out Music Festival Dress
Forget the heart charms—these are hard core.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Zendaya Pairs Her Tiny Halter Top With One of 2024's Biggest Shoe Trends
The actress loves a good ballet flat—and in different variations.
By India Roby Published
-
Kylie Jenner Elevates Her $70 Bikini With a $110 Belly Chain
The entrepreneur wore a belly chain with her bikini.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Meghan Markle Elevates Hamptons Fashion in Wide Pants and Halter Blouse
She's filling the J.Lo-shaped void in the enclave.
By Danielle Campoamor Last updated
-
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Grace the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in Their 'Wicked' Best
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande heard "Paris" but not "Olympics."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Lady Gaga's Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Costume Is Coated in Flamingo Pink Feathers
The pop star is bringing her glamorous residency feathers to her highly-anticipated Paris performance.
By India Roby Last updated