Blake Lively is, famously, her own stylist, and lately, naked dressing has been one of the actress's favorite fashion tricks. Last month, Lively wore 1$9,000-dollar embroidered Valentino jeans that bared her entire legs through carefully placed cut-outs. The month prior, she was spotted in a see-through dress, netted with bridal white pearls. And last night, she found another way to interpret the trend.

Lively attended a press junket for her upcoming movie, It Ends With Us, wearing a champagne beige Michael Kors dress: a floral-lace slip with spaghetti straps. The hue of the lingerie-like look nearly blended in with Lively's skin tone, while the light caramel Guest in Residence cardigan she layered over the top matched her long "bronde" hair. At first glance, Lively looked nude.

The hue of the lingerie-like look nearly blends in with Blake Lively's skin tone. (Image credit: Instagram / Guy Aroch)

Chunky gold rings and a stack of gold bangles from Brent Neale jewelry complemented her bronzy glow as well. The actress added some subtle color with a pair of pointed-toe ice blue Christian Louboutin pumps. In typical Blake Lively fashion, she kept her hair simple with tousled, beachy waves and a deep side part. Her glam was similarly natural, a glossy pink lip and glowy skin.

Observers might have noticed the nearly-naked shade of her dress first, but Lively wanted all the attention on her pumps. "The floral stems on these heels are insane. I wish I had a better picture," she wrote in her Instagram caption, accompanying photos by Guy Aroch.

As the summer continues to heat up, so does the naked dressing phenomenon. This season we've seen the sheer skirt trend take hold of celebrities' closets, from Dakota Johnson sporting a transparent canary yellow midi from Gucci's Cruise 2025 collection to Rihanna rocking a gauzy black skirt from Dior's Spring 2003 archive. Even Katie Holmes put her own spin on see-through, opting for a sophisticated sheer lace skirt set by Chanel. Meanwhile, as reported by WWD , business at YSL boomed after Bella Hadid wore the brand's body-baring naked dress to the Cannes red carpet in May, generating $7.2 million in media impact value (MIV).

Blake Lively tries another take on the "naked dressing" trend in cut-out jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But back to Blake. Lively has been taking more style risks this year. She recently wore a maximalist Chanel suit covered in scribbled double-C logos and painterly flowers in shades of turquoise, hot pink, and yellow. And just last week, the star supported her husband Ryan Reynolds at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, wearing a superhero-inspired ruby-red catsuit, custom made by Versace.

Blake Lively takes the Deadpool & Wolverine red carpet in a superhero-inspired Versace catsuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

