As rack after store rack filled with the sheer skirt trend this spring, Marie Claire asked stylists how to wear a see-through piece in the real world. Celebrity styling duo Danielle O'Connell and Alix Gropper gave us one piece of advice: "The undergarments should be a seamless extension of the skirt and blend right in." But there's an exception to the rule. If you're Dakota Johnson—or you're just fearless—you can let your innermost layer stand out.

On Monday, June 10, Dakota Johnson spent a SoHo, New York, afternoon in an unabashedly sheer outfit. Her lightweight, long-sleeve cardigan's color was more like a suggestion of blush than the pure shade, revealing a yellow bra underneath. She matched her sunshine bralette to high-waist yellow briefs, starkly visible through her orange, yet sheer, chiffon skirt. Only her shoes were truly solid, in a patent burgundy leather.

Dakota Johnson wore sheer-on-sheer pieces for an afternoon in New York City, courtesy of Gucci's Cruise 2025 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As avid Marie Claire readers know, sheer, diaphanous fabrics have been a runway fixture for a few seasons in a row. Gucci's 2025 Cruise collection, released this May in a show at London's Tate Modern gallery, continued the trend with tinted, stained glass-effect sheer fabrics including the skirt Johnson wore above.

It's not all that surprising that the actress would test the trend also sampled at Prada, Valentino, and Fendi (among others) with a Gucci look. She's close with the Milan-based luxury brand, starring in several of its ad campaigns and appearing at its shows alongside Solange, Dua Lipa, and Daisy Edgar Jones. Her head-to-toe catwalk styling is reminiscent of an outfit Bella Hadid wore last month, featuring platform loafers and a micro mini skort pulled straight from the runway.

Seeing Johnson bare everything in a see-through skirt and coordinating baby top is a 180-turn from her recent outfits. On set in New York City for The Materialists, a matchmaking romantic comedy due out next fall, Johnson has dressed like a lovelorn yet relatable heroine instead of a front row fashion plate. Paparazzi photos of her in character have included shoppable outfits like a flouncy Dôen top, jeans, and kitten heels and a Reformation dress and Blake Lively-approved Converse sneakers.

Filming the romantic comedy The Materialists, Dakota Johnson has worn a much more down-to-earth wardrobe including floral blouses and jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson might be experimenting with the 2024 trends of the moment, but she's kept the same personal style tenets since her Fifty Shades of Grey era. "I like a sort of androgynous look, but I also love feminine shapes," she told Elle in a 2015 interview about her approach to getting dressed. "It really depends on my mood [what I wear]."