As rack after store rack filled with the sheer skirt trend this spring, Marie Claire asked stylists how to wear a see-through piece in the real world. Celebrity styling duo Danielle O'Connell and Alix Gropper gave us one piece of advice: "The undergarments should be a seamless extension of the skirt and blend right in." But there's an exception to the rule. If you're Dakota Johnson—or you're just fearless—you can let your innermost layer stand out.
On Monday, June 10, Dakota Johnson spent a SoHo, New York, afternoon in an unabashedly sheer outfit. Her lightweight, long-sleeve cardigan's color was more like a suggestion of blush than the pure shade, revealing a yellow bra underneath. She matched her sunshine bralette to high-waist yellow briefs, starkly visible through her orange, yet sheer, chiffon skirt. Only her shoes were truly solid, in a patent burgundy leather.
As avid Marie Claire readers know, sheer, diaphanous fabrics have been a runway fixture for a few seasons in a row. Gucci's 2025 Cruise collection, released this May in a show at London's Tate Modern gallery, continued the trend with tinted, stained glass-effect sheer fabrics including the skirt Johnson wore above.
It's not all that surprising that the actress would test the trend also sampled at Prada, Valentino, and Fendi (among others) with a Gucci look. She's close with the Milan-based luxury brand, starring in several of its ad campaigns and appearing at its shows alongside Solange, Dua Lipa, and Daisy Edgar Jones. Her head-to-toe catwalk styling is reminiscent of an outfit Bella Hadid wore last month, featuring platform loafers and a micro mini skort pulled straight from the runway.
Seeing Johnson bare everything in a see-through skirt and coordinating baby top is a 180-turn from her recent outfits. On set in New York City for The Materialists, a matchmaking romantic comedy due out next fall, Johnson has dressed like a lovelorn yet relatable heroine instead of a front row fashion plate. Paparazzi photos of her in character have included shoppable outfits like a flouncy Dôen top, jeans, and kitten heels and a Reformation dress and Blake Lively-approved Converse sneakers.
Johnson might be experimenting with the 2024 trends of the moment, but she's kept the same personal style tenets since her Fifty Shades of Grey era. "I like a sort of androgynous look, but I also love feminine shapes," she told Elle in a 2015 interview about her approach to getting dressed. "It really depends on my mood [what I wear]."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Kate Middleton's Longtime Stylist Has a New Role
She's worked with the Princess of Wales since 2007.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Louis Continues His Witty Streak with Hilarious Advice for the England National Football Team
After sharing Louis’ words of wisdom, his dad Prince William told the squad to “take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Glen Powell and Adria Arjona Reveal How They Kept 'Hit Man' Kissing Scenes "Spicy"
Watch the 'Hit Man' stars play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Kate Middleton Quietly Promotes Her Longtime Stylist "As a Reward for Her Loyalty"
She's worked with the Princess of Wales since 2007.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Reveals Suri Cruise Will Inherit Some of Her Mom's Best Outfits
Still, the actress made sure to mention her daughter "has her own sense of style."
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Transforms a Semi-Sheer, Backwards Beach Cover-Up Into Evening Attire
And yes, she pulls it off.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Perfects the Minimalist Girl Summer Uniform With Simple Tank and Baggy Pants
She kept things low-key for a walk in Los Angeles.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kylie Jenner Revives the Little White Dress During Recent Girls' Night Out
LBD, who?
By Danielle Campoamor Last updated
-
Beyoncé Mixes a Vintage, Coachella-Worthy Shirtdress With Under-$60 Jewelry
Queen Bee doesn't need expensive jewelry to look like $1 million.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Katie Holmes Levels Up Her Summer Outfit Formula Wearing Extra-Wide-Leg Pants
With a little help from Chanel.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Turns a Fringe Sweater Into a Mini Dress for a Night at 'Cabaret'
It was a sweet cameo between Eras Tour stops.
By Halie LeSavage Published