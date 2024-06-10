Jennifer Lopez has always been a fan of high-low looks and mixing the casual with the classy, pairing fur coats and baseball caps, sweatpants with Birkin bags. Over the weekend, J.Lo decided to branch out in several directions at once, merging naked dressing and vacation dressing with a sheer—and backwards—crochet dress.

Lopez was spotted hitting the town in an all-beige look late on Saturday, June 8. Her outfit included a rare, cream-colored crocodile Birkin bag and crushed velvet peep-toe platform heels from Elie Saab—accessories typical of Lopez's lineup. Then there was her floor-length knit maxi dress by Song of Style with long bell sleeves—worn backwards. The singer-slash-entertainer also accessorized with big Jenny From The Block hoops and her classic slicked back ponytail.

Jennifer Lopez makes a departure from her signature street style in a sheer vacation dress. (Image credit: Backgrid one time use)

On Revolve's website, the "Song of Style Idra Open Stitch Maxi Dress in Ivory" listing shows a model wearing cheeky briefs under the sheer number, with a line of three keyholes running from neck to belly button. In the weekend photographs, however, Lopez wore the dress in reverse, with keyholes on her back, giving her a boatneck neckline instead of a plunging cut. (And honestly, it looks even better.) Unfortunately, Lopez's dress is sold out.

Jennifer Lopez wears crocheted cover-up to dinner—backwards. (Image credit: Backgrid one time use)

Lopez is the latest to join in on the "cover-up as an evening dress" trend. Last week, Kaia Gerber wore a little black vacation dress alongside Camila Morrone, clad in a see-through knit set. We're bound to see more (skin) where that came from as the weather heats up and mesh continues its fashion takeover.

Lopez's recent street style has been elevated, yet minimal with neutral tones. Over the weekend, she wore a simple white tank and baggy, high-waisted khaki pants. Last week she also put her spin on dressing for work with a plaid blazer and extra-wide-leg jeans with a frayed hem.

As summer gets into full swing, Lopez's unconventional, backwards styling hack might be just the way to elevate your same-old beach cover-ups. Shop pieces inspired by her crochet look to wear whichever way you please, below.

