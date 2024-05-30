2024's red carpet season may have wrapped, but celebrities aren't letting their obsession with naked dresses go away with it. Blake Lively's latest outfit from the set of her upcoming movie, A Simple Favor 2, is the definition of every trend taking over carpets from the Oscars to Cannes: It's bridal white, coated in pearls, and completely see-through.
Between takes and (presumably) in character on the film's Capri, Italy, set on Thursday, May 30, Lively was dressed like the cross between a summer bride and a Mediterranean sea mermaid. Her onscreen twist on the naked little white dress featured a halter neck collar that gave way to a netted dress—where the nets were comprised of pearls and twinkling crystals. The whole piece was entirely sheer, so the actress layered a white bustier bodysuit underneath. Photos didn't include a glimpse of her footwear, but viewers can safely assume it's glittering enough for a sea goddess to walk on land.
Lively, who is famously her own stylist, hasn't served many looks to the public this year. She made a brief appearance at a Tiffany flagship party in early May, dressed in a 1950s vintage gown with a similarly mermaid-like essence. (Thank the rows and rows of scalloped blue beads for the effect.) Lively also turned up at the Eras Tour in Madrid to support her pal Taylor Swift this week, wearing a casual button-up shirt and Chanel jean shorts, and she stopped by the 2024 Super Bowl in her Sporty Spice best (an Adidas x Balenciaga tracksuit).
While Lively has shied away from the red carpet, her latest dress is aligned with every major trend that unfolded at recent awards shows and premieres. It doesn't matter whether celebrities are dressing to present an award (like Katy Perry), celebrate a successful walk up the Met Gala steps (like Emily Ratajkowski) or toast this year's Academy Award winners (like half the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty guests): When celebrities take to a carpet, they're doing so in see-through or incredibly sheer dresses.
Lively's on-set take is unique for incorporating beachy pearl embellishments, which have turned up in collections as varied as PatBo's partygirl resortwear and Simone Rocha's darkly feminine dresses. The exact reference Lively's making isn't yet clear; credits for her look haven't been released.
Judging by the project she's working on, Lively's dress is less about endorsing the naked dress trend than tapping into her character's off-kilter personal style. For 2018's A Simple Favor, costume designer Renée Ehrlich Kalfus dressed Lively, who plays a fashion P.R. mogul, in outfits that were objectively over-the-top for the film's suburban setting. She strutted about her town in three-piece suits and full-on tuxedos; in some scenes, she carried a walking stick for no apparent reason.
“I think there is always a deeper mindset when someone dresses really distinctively in the same way—almost branding yourself, protecting herself, and, at the same time, disguising herself,” Kalfus explained of Lively's styling to Vanity Fair.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
It'll take a full plot run-down to know why Lively's character is now gilding herself in rows and rows of pearls while traipsing through Italy. This glimpse at the costumes alone is enough to be seated for the film's eventual premiere.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Tina Knowles Shares That Her Daughter Solange Was Conceived on the Nile River in Egypt
Had she been a boy, her name would have paid direct homage to the place of her conception.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The 'Hacks' Season 3 Finale Is One of the Best Episodes of TV of the Year
The Max comedy has proven Ava and Deborah aren't so different after all.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Selena Gomez Says She Won’t Let Fans’ Opinions of Benny Blanco Affect Her Relationship with Him
“I know what people can do to people I love.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Queen Letizia Power Dresses in a Breezy Blue Suit and Affordable White Sneakers
The Queen of Spain is also a fan of high-low dressing.
By India Roby Published
-
Gigi Hadid Elevates a Sweet White Sundress With a Reigning It-Sneaker
Hint: an It-sneaker is involved.
By India Roby Published
-
Selena Gomez Test Drives Two Vibrant Color Trends While Filming in New York City
She's a fashion multitasker.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Emily Ratajkowski Pairs a Semi-Sheer, Boho Sundress and Cherry Red Sneakers
Summer-ready and supermodel-approved.
By India Roby Last updated
-
Of Course Dua Lipa's Tour Travel Outfits Spotlight the No-Pants Trend
The singer shared recent photos of a trip to Tokyo with the pantsless look on display.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Teams Her Minimalist Gray Work Dress With a Rare Crocodile Birkin Bag
When she brings her Birkin, she means business.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Puts Color Theory to Work in a Tie-Dye Gucci Top and Matching Bag
The singer brightened up her usual sweatsuits with Gucci tie-dye.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gigi Hadid Gives Her Casual Date Night Style a Relaxed, Music Festival Makeover
The supermodel kept things comfortable for a weekend with Bradley Cooper.
By India Roby Published