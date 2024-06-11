Fashion has been shouting about the quiet luxury trend, a look defined by reserved colors and logo-free minimalism, since early 2023. Last night, Blake Lively tossed back a maximalist counter-argument in the form of a logo-covered Chanel suit.
Lively attended Chanel's Tribeca Film Festival dinner on Monday, June 10, in a bombastic rebuke to all things "quiet." "Luxury" was still very much part of the conversation, considering that her look was head-to-toe Chanel.
The It Ends With Us star's outfit consisted of a matching set from Chanel's Spring 2023 runway, including a double-breasted blazer and flowing trousers. Both pieces were stamped all over in French label's double-C logo, in shades of turquoise, hot pink, and yellow. Painterly, oversize flowers broke up the alphabetic print.
Lively, who usually styles herself, complemented her can't-miss suit with long, flowing waves parted to one side and a glowy makeup (also by Chanel).
Monday's event fêting the annual Tribeca Film Festival gave starry attendees a chance to Chanel-ify their personal style or break their wardrobe habits entirely. A few tables away from Lively, Katie Holmes wore a see-through Chanel lace skirt set coated in glitter. Other attendees included Olivia Munn, Camila Mendes, and Hacks's Hannah Einbinder.
From Lively's printed set to Holmes's understated lace, the evening's outfits all served as a fashion send-off of sorts for former Chanel creative director Virginie Viard. Last week, in a move that ignited conversation around the fashion industry, Chanel announced that Viard was exiting her role after five years in the position and more than 30 years at the house. The label has not yet named a successor. Runway looks designed during Viard's tenure were worn by most guests during last night's event.
Back to Blake Lively: Between the pearl-coated naked dresses for her upcoming movie A Simple Favor 2 and the mermaid-inspired sequin gown she wore around New York last month, the actress is on something of a maximalist streak. It's in direct opposition to the muted, quiet-luxury oriented looks otherwise ruling street style and runways from Max Mara to Ferragamo. In recent collections, designers have pared back their insignias and bold patterns in favor of more under-the-radar styling—implying that luxury is more of an attitude than an in-your-face look.
The tide is turning back toward logos like the ones covering Lively's Chanel suit, however. Bella Hadid wearing a Gucci logo belt and a micro mini skort sent searches for it up 18 percent last week, according to @databutmakeitfashion. Jennifer Lopez has also recently worn her share of Dior, Gucci, and Hermès pieces that weren't subtle with their branding.
Lively has proudly styled herself for several years, so it's not all that surprising to see her rebuke dominant trends. As she explained in a previous interview with WWD, “I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative."
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire
