Blake Lively Combines Flower Power Dressing With a Topless White Suit in London
She opted for a floral suit—but out of a shirt—for the film's red carpet in London.
Blake Lively's flower power dressing hasn't wilted yet on the It Ends With Us press tour. In fact, it's only getting more experimental.
On Thursday, August 8, Blake Lively attended the film's London photocall held at the city's IET Building: Savoy Place. The actress was photographed at the red carpet event, not only embedding florals into her look—a nod to her character, florist Lily Bloom, in the movie—but also embracing risqué naked dressing for the occasion in a topless white suit.
Lively opted for oversize white separates, which featured a boxy floral-embellished blazer and matching high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. The crisp coat hails from Stella McCartney—one of her go-to designers this summer—and the coordinating wool pieces are embroidered with green, yellow, and white florals.
With the Lily Bloom homage checked off her fashion to-do list, Lively used the opportunity to make a bold statement. Instead of teaming her blazer with a casual tee or a matching blouse, she went without a shirt at all, leaving much of her chest and midriff exposed. She also showed off a sliver of her underwear at the waist—most likely sheer, nude-colored stockings adorned with floral motifs.
The Gossip Girl alum styled her outfit with bedazzled turquoise heeled sandals, chunky green-and-white earrings, and large Lorraine Schwartz rings. She wore her blonde hair in loose, side-parted curls and went for neutral makeup and a pink lip.
Since June, Lively has been going full throttle with method dressing for the It Ends With press tour—and it almost always came with an unexpected twist, from peek-a-boo underwear to rare-to-source archival numbers. She's also worn a range of designers including Vivienne Westwood, Dauphinette, and Christopher John Rogers.
Before jetting off to London, she attended the official New York premiere wearing a vintage Versace gown, the same one that Britney Spears wore to the fashion house's runway show in 2002.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Lively's look on Tuesday, August 6, featured multicolored pastel sequins, floral embellishments across the waist, and an asymmetrical halter neckline. "It is Britney's actual dress. It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky," the actress told People at the event.
The It Ends With Us press circuit is in its final days, with the film officially hitting theaters on August 9. But it's not over until Blake Lively churns out a few more floral outfits—with or without a top.
Shop White Suits Inspired by Blake Lively
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Kerry Washington Is Game to Get in a Pitch Black Water Tank
Sensory deprivation is the latest self-care trend.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Prince William Was "Completely Crestfallen" When Princess Kate Received Cancer Diagnosis
"It wobbled him... There’s no doubt about that."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
30 Fall Sale Finds From J.Crew, Gap, and Banana Republic to Shop Before Labor Day
Discover everything you could possibly need to stock up on before the end of summer.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Katie Holmes Styles Up Her Khaki Rain Jacket With a Straw Tote and $300 Sneakers
It's the second time this week she's championed a new style.
By India Roby Published
-
Only Jennifer Lawrence Can Make the Jelly Sandals Trend Look Boho Chic
The actress is helping ring in a '90s shoe renaissance.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Would You Book a Flight to Shop at Pico, Copenhagen's Hair Clip Capital?
This Copenhagen boutique has become a global destination for its affordable, whimsical accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Her All-White Sweatpants With a $3,950 Loewe Bag
She makes a white sweatsuit look like a million bucks.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Did Katie Holmes Just Uncover the Next Adidas It Sneaker?
Step aside, Sambas.
By India Roby Published
-
Selena Gomez Goes Business Casual the High-Low Way, in a $2,000 Blazer and $200 Jeans
She's a "boss babe doing boss things" in a foolproof outfit formula.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears "Rich Mom" Basics—Minus Her Wedding Ring—to Tour $22 Million Home
Missing from the equation? Her wedding ring.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Blake Lively Borrows Britney Spears's 2002 Versace Dress for the 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
"It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me."
By Halie LeSavage Last updated