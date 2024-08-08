Blake Lively Combines Flower Power Dressing With a Topless White Suit in London

She opted for a floral suit—but out of a shirt—for the film's red carpet in London.

Blake Lively wearing a white floral Stella McCartney suit to the 'It Ends With Us' London red carpet event August 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
India Roby
By
published
in News

Blake Lively's flower power dressing hasn't wilted yet on the It Ends With Us press tour. In fact, it's only getting more experimental.

On Thursday, August 8, Blake Lively attended the film's London photocall held at the city's IET Building: Savoy Place. The actress was photographed at the red carpet event, not only embedding florals into her look—a nod to her character, florist Lily Bloom, in the movie—but also embracing risqué naked dressing for the occasion in a topless white suit.

Blake Lively wearing a white floral Stella McCartney suit to the 'It Ends With Us' London red carpet event August 2024

Blake Lively spruced up her method dressing formula at the It Ends With Us London premiere with an oversized, white Stella McCartney suit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively opted for oversize white separates, which featured a boxy floral-embellished blazer and matching high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. The crisp coat hails from Stella McCartney—one of her go-to designers this summer—and the coordinating wool pieces are embroidered with green, yellow, and white florals.

Embroidered Stretch-Wool Double-Breasted Jacket
Stella McCartney Embroidered Stretch-Wool Double-Breasted Jacket

Blake Lively wearing a white floral Stella McCartney suit to the 'It Ends With Us' London red carpet event August 2024

Here's a close-up of Blake Lively paying homage to her character, Lily Bloom—sans shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Lily Bloom homage checked off her fashion to-do list, Lively used the opportunity to make a bold statement. Instead of teaming her blazer with a casual tee or a matching blouse, she went without a shirt at all, leaving much of her chest and midriff exposed. She also showed off a sliver of her underwear at the waist—most likely sheer, nude-colored stockings adorned with floral motifs.

Embroidered Stretch-Wool Wide-Leg Pants
Stella McCartney Embroidered Stretch-Wool Wide-Leg Pants

The Gossip Girl alum styled her outfit with bedazzled turquoise heeled sandals, chunky green-and-white earrings, and large Lorraine Schwartz rings. She wore her blonde hair in loose, side-parted curls and went for neutral makeup and a pink lip.

Serena Sandal
Retrofete Serena Sandal

Blake Lively wears an archival versace dress first worn by britney spears to the premiere of it ends with us

Blake Lively continues to impress with her press tour fashion. She somehow got her hands on Britney Spears's iconic 2002 Versace gown for film's New York premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since June, Lively has been going full throttle with method dressing for the It Ends With press tour—and it almost always came with an unexpected twist, from peek-a-boo underwear to rare-to-source archival numbers. She's also worn a range of designers including Vivienne Westwood, Dauphinette, and Christopher John Rogers.

Before jetting off to London, she attended the official New York premiere wearing a vintage Versace gown, the same one that Britney Spears wore to the fashion house's runway show in 2002.

Lively's look on Tuesday, August 6, featured multicolored pastel sequins, floral embellishments across the waist, and an asymmetrical halter neckline. "It is Britney's actual dress. It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky," the actress told People at the event.

The It Ends With Us press circuit is in its final days, with the film officially hitting theaters on August 9. But it's not over until Blake Lively churns out a few more floral outfits—with or without a top.

Shop White Suits Inspired by Blake Lively

Helena Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew Helena Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend

Everlan Blazer
Ronny Kobo Everlan Blazer

The Favorite Pant
The Favorite Pant

Pleated Wide Leg Pants
Open Edit Pleated Wide Leg Pants

Blake Lively
India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

