Brie Larson Turns a Balletic Crop Top Into Red Carpet Material

When Marie Claire reported on spring 2024's biggest color trends, millennial pink didn't make it into the conversation. Brie Larson, arriving at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards red carpet in a look coated in the color, might just bring it back.
Larson appeared in a pink, long-sleeve crop top with a voluminous matching skirt. The silhouette featured a wrapped bodice, bow details at two points on the front of the skirt, and, clearly, a head-to-toe wash of millennial pink.
Larson's look was the work of custom Atelier Versace, styled by Samantha McMillen. She kept her accessories fairly simple to let the monochromatic look and dramatic train shine (but she still added touches of Irene Neuwirth jewelry).
Beauty-wise, the Marvel star also went the understated route. She wore her hair in loose waves and swiped a layer of pink gloss along her lips.
The remainder of the 2024 SAG Awards carpet leaned into shades like icy blue, mint green, and hints of metallics. Accessories tended toward elbow-length opera gloves and Old Hollywood jewelry. When stars wore warmer tones, they tended toward fire engine or cherry red. (Those included nominees Emily Blunt and Lily Gladstone.) Bottom line: Larson's commitment to millennial pink—and a midriff-baring moment—stood out among the crowd.
Larson is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance in Lessons in Chemistry. Whether she takes home the trophy for her portrayal of scientist Elizabeth Zott or not, her inventive matching set won millennial pink at least a moment of extra consideration.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
