While the overwhelming hype of all things Barbiecore has mostly fizzled out, Cardi B is still not over the "pretty in pink" craze. On Tuesday night, the "Like What" rapper wore head-to-toe pink at the Hollywood Cares Foundation dinner in Los Angeles.

After a long night out, Cardi B was seen heading home from the charity fundraiser at The Little Door in West Hollywood. The 31-year-old's ensemble for the evening featured a figure-hugging pink maxi gown. The sleeveless dress had a slightly plunging V neckline and was bejeweled all over with matching pink crystals. (Neither a designer nor Cardi's usual stylist, Kollin Carter, has come forward to identify the label behind the look.)

Cardi B attended the Hollywood Cares Foundation dinner in West Hollywood in head-to-toe pink diamonds. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The WAP musician didn't hesitate to go all-in on the Barbie agenda. She added open-toed hot pink metallic sandals into the mix and accessorized with silver earrings.

As for glam, she wore her hair straightened out and flowing down her back. She also opted for a smoky eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip.

Cardi B was in great company last night: The celebrity-studded charity dinner hosted Rihanna and Paris Hilton, among other A-list names. In footage posted by one of the event's attendees, Alfredo Sanchez Ortiz, on Instagram Stories, Cardi B is seen posing next to Rihanna for the cameras.

The "Bongos" rapper embraced the Barbiecore agenda at the charity dinner. She wore a long pink dress with hot pink metallic sandals to the event. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Barbiecore aesthetic was one of 2023's biggest trends, mainly thanks to the release of the Barbie movie and the subsequent press tour of its cast, which featured none other than the film's star, Margot Robbie. While the Internet has mostly gotten over the excessive pink colorway in their everyday wardrobes—and 2024 color trends from the runway lean toward softer pastels—Cardi B hasn't just yet. If not anything, her look could signal that the vibrant hue is here to stay well into 2024.

"I just feel like I lost myself with everything," Cardi B says in a recent interview with Complex’s “360 with Speedy” series. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a recent interview for Complex’s “360 with Speedy” series, the "Bodak Yellow" singer admitted that last year marked a drop in her self-esteem. She stated she was "afraid" to live her life after seeing a slew of negative comments on social media.

"I just feel like I lost myself with everything," she explained. “A lot of music commenters and everything and a lot of people just be like, 'She's afraid to drop an album. She's afraid to drop music.' Like, last year, I barely dropped music. It's just like I was just afraid to do everything." Now, it seems she's using fashion to come back.